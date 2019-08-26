SPPU to reissue certificate, marksheets to students from flood-affected districts

Students from flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur can approach the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for supplementary certificates, in case they have lost or misplaced their documents in the flood.

University officials have reached out to students from the flood-hit regions. “The affected students can apply for required documents online. It is mandatory for the applicant to mention the name of the affected village and attach the same during submission. All required documents will be processed on priority basis and reissued by the concerned department at SPPU,” stated a circular issued by the office of Prafulla Pawar, Registrar, SPPU, on Saturday.

Last week, the SPPU had sent about 500 NSS volunteers to the flood-affected districts to assist in the rehabilitation work taken up in 10 villages, including Terwad, Rajapur, Rajapurawadi, Takli, Akivat in Shirole taluka and Valva, Boregaon, Shirgaon, Bhilwadi, Audumbur in Sangli district. Volunteers will work in these regions for the next three to four months.

The university had earlier sent financial aid to flood victims. With admission processes having been completed, select departments of SPPU have allowed extension in joining dates to the various courses, for students from the flood-affected districts. It had earlier allowed some relaxation in the time of payment of fees for the courses.