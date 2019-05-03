SPPU to hold online entrance test between June 10 and 20

SEEKING APPLICATIONS for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the new academic session 2019-20, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced that it will conduct its first Online Entrance Examination (OEE) between June 10 and 20.

Advertising

The university stated that the dates will vary for individual subjects and candidates will need to check the home page of the SPPU website for the entrance test schedule. Online application forms can be filled on or before May 25.

This is the first time that admissions for all UG and PG courses will be conducted through a mandatory entrance test. Until now, admissions to only select courses was conducted through entrance exams while for a majority of courses, admissions were conducted purely on merit.

“If we call ourselves a national-level university, we must attract the best students from across the country. By conducting the entrance test online, we are hopeful of getting good students here,” Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar told The Indian Express.

The university has also tightened and streamlined the entire admission procedure. For many courses, SPPU often got students who held limited knowledge of their subject so as to pursue their masters in it or had not studied the subject beyond Class 10.

Advertising

“Only those students with relevant knowledge in the subject of the bachelor’s degree level will now qualify to even apply. Earlier, students who studied a particular subject long ago in school would seek admission and were found to not be serious about completing the course,” said a senior official from SPPU, who is involved in the OEE process.

The OEE will be a two-hour exam comprising Section A of 20 marks with objective-type questions and Section B of 80 marks with subjective-type questions, pertaining to the subject chosen. The exam will have negative marking, with each incorrect answer attracting a deduction of 1/3 of the allotted marks for the question. Admit cards for the entrance exam will be provided to candidates five days before the date of the examination. Admit cards are mandatory for appearing for the online exam, centres of which will be announced later.

A merit list, based on collective scores of both sections, will be prepared and published two days after the OEE. In case the scores are found to be tied, merit will be decided on the basis of who has scored higher in Section B.

In case of a tie in Section B, merit will be decided on the basis of qualifying marks provided by the candidate.

Candidates seeking admission in two courses, media and communication studies and performing arts (Lalit Kala Kendra), will need to take part in group discussion and personal interviews after qualifying the OEE. The merit will be decided on these three sections, said SPPU officials.