SPPU to begin mock tests for UG, PG students as practice for final exams

ALL STUDENTS enrolled in different graduate and postgraduate courses under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be able to appear for mock examinations, starting Monday.

The mock tests are for students to practise appearing for online tests before the actual examinations take place from April 10.

Mahesh Kakade, director, examination and evaluations department, SPPU, said 1.10 lakh students were expected to appear for their mock tests on April 5, starting with 88,865 graduate students from science faculty, followed by 18,235 postgraduate students from science faculty and 2,916 postgraduate students from engineering faculty. On April 6, 1,53,828 students were expected to appear for mock tests and 1.03 lakh on April 7, he added.

Kakade said the mock tests would be an exact replica of the actual online exams, but the questions would be mock questions and not related to the syllabus. “Students can give only one successful submission. The 60-mark question bank is based on general knowledge, Covid-related and image-based aptitude test. The complete schedule has been published on http://www.sppuexam.in. Email and SMS will be sent in a phased manner, as per the above-mentioned schedule,” he said.

Students will get their user name and password on an email and SMS as well as in student profile system (SPS).

“Most importantly, if a student faces glitches during the examination, such as if a paper gets auto submitted or there is a situation of auto logout, they can contact the chat support available on the exam website or they can call on 020-715302020,” Kakade added.