SPPU releases tentative academic calendar for 2021-22

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has released the tentative academic calendar for the coming academic year for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for various university departments, affiliated colleges and recognised institutes.

According to the schedule, classes for academic year 2020-21 are set to begin first at affiliated colleges starting with first and third year science courses, third and fourth year engineering, first and third year commerce and management, third and fourth year pharmacy, third, fourth and fifth year architecture and first and third year arts and fine arts courses which are set to begin from June 15.

While all other courses would follow in a phased manner, second year management has the furthest date for commencement of course which is scheduled on November 11.

This year, there has been a considerable delay in admissions to first year courses especially professional courses like law, architecture, management. Hence there is considerable delay in the commencement of the second year of the same courses.

Meanwhile, according to the academic calendar released by SPPU, the classes at university departments are expected to begin by July 1 with first, third and fourth year science and technology courses, first year commerce, MBA executive and MBA pharma courses.

According to the prevailing COVID conditions, all lectures would be in online mode until further instructions are received from the state government.