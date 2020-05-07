Pune University exam form filling process deferred

The revised dates to start the process will be announced later (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational Image) The revised dates to start the process will be announced later (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational Image)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed the process of filling online forms for college examinations. The order has been taken on the basis of guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). As of now, the university and all colleges affiliated to the university have deferred their examination process until further notice.

The official notification issued by the Board of Directors, Examination and Evaluation, SPPPU states: “The process of filling up the application forms for all the examinations in view of the guidelines received from the UGC regarding the university examinations as well as the decision to be taken by the Government of Maharashtra in this regard. Students will be notified when further orders are received. All colleges affiliated to the university are advised to inform their students about this.”

The UGC guidelines recommended that colleges can hold exams in July, that too, for final year students only. The intermediate students to be promoted based on internal marks. In case the situation does not normalise till then, 50 per cent marks can be graded on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the universities and the remaining 50 per cent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in the previous semester for final year students.

For current batches, the colleges can be expected to open in August and the new batch can be expected to start from September. The universities will function by following social distancing as well as masks will be compulsory. Teacher training, online classes will be among the new normal for 2021 batch, as per the guidelines.

