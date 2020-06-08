SPPU Pune University admissions: Entrance exam date, application form, paper pattern

SPPU admissions have begun(Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational) SPPU admissions have begun(Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

SPPU Pune University admissions: Even as the online application process is on for admission to the postgraduate, graduate, integrated and interdisciplinary courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the varsity has released the exam date and pattern. The online entrance exam (OEE) for admission to SPPU will be held in the first week of August. Those who have not yet applied can do so at unipune.ac.in on or before June 30, 11:59 pm.

The exam will be two-hours-long and will be divided into two parts. OEE will be of 100 marks — section A will have questions on general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension for 20 marks. Section B will have subject-specific questions for 80 marks. It is mandatory to attempt both parts. For wrong answers, one-third marks will be deducted, as per rule.

In case two students score equal marks in the exam, preference will be given to marks scored in section B. In case of equal marks in section B too, preference will be given to marks secured in the qualifying exam, as per varsity rules.

The syllabus for the entrance examination of each course will be available on the webpage of respective university departments. For all undergraduate courses, 30 per cent seats are reserved for female candidates, as per rules of Government of Maharashtra. Candidates seeking reserved or supernumerary seats need to have their respective documents with them.

The varsity also said that it will release the official admit card five dates before the online exam. No other certificate will be issued by the varsity. An application fee of Rs 500 will be applied per course. For reserve category candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

