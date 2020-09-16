SPPU Pune University admissions: Admit card for online entrance exam to release today

SPPU OEE admit card at unipune.ac.in (Representational image)

SPPU Pune University admissions 2020: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) formerly known as the University of Pune, will hold an online entrance examination (OEE) for all postgraduate and integrated postgraduate courses from September 28 to September 30 from 8 am to 8 pm. Candidates will get different slots to appear for the exam.

The admit cards for these entrance exams are scheduled to be released on September 16. The hall ticket will have detailed instructions and requirements for the exams. To familiarise candidates with online proctoring exams, mock tests will be held from September 21 to 26 by the varsity.

SPPU Pune University admissions 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Go to student login

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

An AI proctor exam is a relatively new introduction to the Indian education system. An AI-assisted proctor is a software that is often powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which keeps an eye on a candidate. It can note a change in voice, implying a whisper on a phone or even detect a person sitting next to the examinee. In many cases, proctors will also ask the student for a 360-degree plan of the room before beginning the exam, depending on the sophistication of the software being used... read more

The result for the entrance exam will be declared on October 3 and the admission merit list will be declared from October 10 to 15 on the SPPU website, as per the official notice.

