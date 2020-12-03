SPPU publishes 6,000 revised marksheets

Mahesh Kakade, director, examinations and evaluations, SPPU, said, "At least 6,000 marksheets have been published but some of them may have no changes, I will get the detailed report tomorrow." (File)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s administration released the revised marksheets of thousands of students on December 3. At least 6,000 revised results were published by the SPPU on Thursday.

The Indian Express was the first to report that an analysis of 18,000 students’ marksheets at SPPU had revealed that while at least 10,000 students didn’t log in to the system or take exams, at least 8,000 cases were being verified since they appeared to have taken the exams but were marked absent or given zero marks.

Mahesh Kakade, director, examinations and evaluations, SPPU, said, “At least 6,000 marksheets have been published but some of them may have no changes, I will get the detailed report tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, as the university is set to conduct proctored online examinations for the first time for at least 1.5 lakh students who are to take their backlog examinations, students were given the option of giving an online mock test for practice from Thursday. At least 45,500 students took the mock tests on December 3, said Kakade.

“Students are required to keep their front mobile camera or laptop turned on during the exams. Also, the access to other browser windows would be closed and students would get a maximum of 20 warnings. Since it is the first time that exams are being conducted in online proctored manner, we thought it fit to give them practice,” said Kakade.

Meanwhile, scores of students emailed the university administration against the decision to conduct proctored examinations but Kakade said there is no question of revising the decision.

