SPPU offers online-offline exam option to final-year students

Putting an end to the suspense faced by lakhs of final-year degree students over the conduct of term-end examinations, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration on Wednesday clarified that an online-offline option is being provided to students for the exams. Students will now have to make the choice of deciding whether they want to give the exams online from their home or come to designated exam centres to appear offline for the exams.

Option forms have been made available online on the SPPU website for the same, which can be accessed through the login ID of students. Students have to indicate their preference by filling the option forms by September 13.

Mahesh Kakade, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation, SPPU, said the examinations are being planned from October 1. “It is a tentative schedule. From October 1 to 9, examination for backlog papers will be conducted, and from October 10, we are planning to conduct term-end examination for all final-year degree students,” he said.

The university took a decision about the final-year exams after the Supreme Court issued an order on August 28, stating that final-year degree examination will have to be conducted across India as per UGC guidelines, and subsequent instructions were received from the Chancellor and governor of Maharashtra.

In a statement, SPPU officials said the university has several students from other states and foreign countries too, and a large number of such students study in affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Given the Covid-19 situation, the option of taking exams online is being provided for the first time and if students have any issue regarding that, they may contact their college principal, examination officer or subject teachers.

However, for the final semester/year-end examinations, while there is an option to give pen-paper offline exam as well, students have been requested to adopt the online method of exams as far as possible.

“We do understand that some of our students are in rural pockets, where network connectivity is an issue, or they may not have smartphones or computers. For such students, even if it’s only one student, we will make arrangements for conducting examinations at the nearest centres in safe conditions. However, to avoid crowding and contact, we urge all students to take online exams as far as possible, ” said Kakade.

Students can access the online form from the following link: http://sps.unipune.ac.in/

The Indian Express had reported on September 9 that members of the SPPU Senate and educationists had written to the university administration, asking it to provide an online-offline mode of examination. They had pointed out that students from rural pockets and remote areas might not have smartphones or high-speed Internet connectivity to give online exams.

Mock exams, 1-hour final test

The examination is expected to be multiple-choice and of maximum one-hour duration, totaling around 50 marks. So far, the SPPU administration has not committed to releasing model question papers for students as the exam pattern is completely new, Kakade said students would be given an opportunity to take mock exams.

“They will be able to take mock exams a couple of days before the exams. It will be to ensure that online exams can be conducted without a hitch and at that time, they can try the question paper pattern too,” he said.

