SPPU offers new courses on entrepreneurship

With uncertainty in the job market, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is taking steps to encourage entrepreneurship amongst students, including starting a new postgraduate diploma course on entrepreneurship. On Wednesday, an MoU was signed between the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Enterprise (CIIE) at SPPU and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), to deliver joint certification courses in entrepreneurship.

The courses will cover new venture and innovation management, development of faculty to lead entrepreneurship initiatives and are expected to create awareness about entrepreneurship in the student community.

Dr Apoorva Palkar, head of CIIE, said the partnership will help bring in top class entrepreneurship education from the “best in class faculty” and mentorship support of EDII.

SPPU had initially proposed to start a one year postgraduate diploma course, ‘Diploma in Innovation and New Venture Management’, in which students would come up with an idea for a start-up with proof of concept, ready to enter incubation and those who opt for a job may get opportunities in innovation centres. The course will be entirely conducted online.

SPPU officials said the timing of the course is “most appropriate” due to the pandemic and economic slowdown.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said, “The University has set up the CIIE to promote the culture of start-ups, not only in the university but also through the college ecosystem where we have more than 300 start-up cells. This is a step towards creation of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Dr Sunil Shukla, director general, EDII, said the institute is glad to sign the MOU with SPPU. The EDII has recently tied up with IIM Ranchi and IIM Jammu.

