SPPU offers business administration course for careers in service sector

Keeping in mind the nature of the ever-expanding service sector and its demand, especially in the post-Covid world where new career opportunities beckon students, the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University is inviting students to apply for the Bachelors of Business Administration in Hospitality and Facilities Management BBA (HFM). The three-year full-time degree offers a comprehensive business management curriculum, with an emphasis on imparting key competencies required to join the services sector.

Surbhi Jain, professor and head of PUMBA, said the three-year BBA (HFM) includes myriad curricular and co-curricular activities built to hone knowledge and skills that make students employment-ready in a sector which is fast evolving and rapidly growing.

“The course offers a blended system that amalgamates personalised inputs, with online delivery. Importantly, it also offers students the chance to work in subject-specific laboratories that give them real-life simulation experience, allowing them to work with their hands and develop skills”.

Jain said the course would be offered from the SPPU campus, which currently features in the top 10 universities in India, as per the Ministry of Human Resouurce Development’s NIRF rankings.

The course involves hands-on classroom teaching, augmented with real-time learning through field visits, guest lectures, workshops, industrial exposure training and project research.

BBA (HFM) degree is open to all students who have passed XII from Science, Commerce, Arts, or vocational streams with English as a subject.

The minimum aggregate marks required is 45 per cent for open category and 40 per cent for reserved category.

