SPPU maintains its spot in Times world rankings

THE SAVITRIBAI Phule Pune University (SPPU) maintained its ranking in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021, which was announced on Thursday. Last year, SPPU was ranked between 601 and 800.

The rankings declared the list of top 1,000 universities. It mainly covers criteria such as teaching, research, dissemination of knowledge, international students, and global exposure.

The SPPU was ranked between 651 and 700 in the QS World University Ranking 2021 in June. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), SPPU was ranked ninth in the list of universities.

“The university has maintained its ranking from last year, this is the result of the hard work of a large number of researchers, professors and colleagues in the university. The university’s current ranking is between 600 and 800. We will try to improve and come up with a ranking within 600 by the next survey,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

