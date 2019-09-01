SPPU has potential to be among top 100 to 200 universities: UGC official

As the competition between two state universities, located in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, is on for the tag of Institute of Eminence (IoE), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) may still be ahead in the race to get this tag after all.

Advertising

According to an official at University Grants Commission (UGC), SPPU holds the potential of scoring a ranking within top 100 global universities.

The UGC had offered the IoE tag to two state universities that are yet to accept it.

This may give SPPU an edge and an entry into the elite club of universities, said Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, UGC.

Advertising

He stated that the final outcome will be known within two months. Patwardhan was in the city and spoke to the media on the sidelines of a conference on New Education Policy (NEP) organised on Saturday.

“We have not received any communication letter of acceptance from the two state universities in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Some indication on this decision will emerge within the next two months,” said Patwardhan.

He went on to say that despite no IoE tag, SPPU still had the potential to be within top 100 to 200 universities of the world.

“Even without an IoE tag, SPPU and the Pune academic community hold the potential to reach a level where IoEs are expected to go, in the international 100 to 200; provided Pune university gets sufficient autonomy to govern itself,” Patwardhan said. Funding was not a major concern for SPPU, according to Patwardhan.

“Some of the reasons why SPPU scored low in several of the rankings was due to its quality of faculty, including international faculty. However, with diverse institutions located in Pune, the international faculty is keen on being a part of the academic circle here. This can be better achieved when SPPU is handed full autonomy,” he added.