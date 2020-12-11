SPPU: Facility for start-ups inaugurated

SPPU is the first university in the state to have created this facility and is working with 40 start-ups. (File)

An incubation facility for start-ups was inaugurated at the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Enterprise at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. Funded by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, its objective is to promote budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.

SPPU is the first university in the state to have created this facility and is working with 40 start-ups. The facility was inaugurated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president ICCR and Dr Anand Deshpande, founder and managing director, Persistent Systems.

“Entrepreneurs are confined to ideas and concepts without really knowing the market’s needs. The university should share successful as well as non-success stories for start-ups to get the right lessons on do’s and don’ts…A combination of passion, mission, profession and vocation are the four factors needed for the success of a start-up,” said Sahasrabudhe.

