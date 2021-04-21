SPPU exams: University warns against fake circular on evaluations

The fake circular states that if a student gets 50 out of 50 marks in the online examination, they will be re-evaluated again after the whole procedure. (File)

Even as students are writing their first semester exams for various graduate and postgraduate courses under the Savitribai Phule Pune University since April 10, a fake circular on evaluations is doing the rounds which has students worried.

In circulation for two days now, the fake circular states that if a student gets 50 out of 50 marks in the online examination, they will be re-evaluated again after the whole procedure.

The circular claims that students getting a perfect score would need to attempt an oral examination to the examiner via an online platform and if the students fail to answer or are absent during oral, then the student can face serious issues.

Authorities at the examination and evaluation department at SPPU, however, confirmed that no such circular has been issued.

“It is fake. Students should ignore such mischievous attempts, exams are going on smoothly,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluations, SPPU.

Currently, the first semester examinations (November/December 2020) are being held and are expected to go on for another 45 days. Students are taking proctored online multiple choice format tests for 60 questions, of which 50 correct answers are being considered for marking.

“There have been concerns of cheating since the test is online. This kind of thing may be to scare off students. But yes it is fake,” said an university official.