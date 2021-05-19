SPPU declares UG, PG semester results 2021

SPPU results 2021: Savitribai Phule Pune University today declared semester results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The semester exams were conducted in October 2020 for all these courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official site of SPPU – unipune.ac.in.

Earlier, the university had released the results for various diploma and certificate programmes including diploma in taxation law, diploma in Labour Law and labor welfare among others.

Students can check their result on the official website by following the below mentioned steps:

SPPU Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU – unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on result link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, click on your course link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the result

It is advised that the students should keep a printed copy of their result for future reference.

Currently, exams for the first semester are going on and they are expected to get over in a week’s time. Instead of declaring offline results at the end of examinations, this year, the students will get assessed online and receive their scores within 48 hours of appearing for the exam. However, marksheets will only be given at the end of the second term exams.