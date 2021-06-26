SPPU council decides to waive exam fees of students who have lost parents to Covid

The Management Council of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) passed a resolution on Saturday to waive the exam fees of students who have been orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council unanimously resolved to waive the exam fees of students enrolled in courses at departments or affiliated colleges, who have lost either or both parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If any fees from them have been collected by colleges, then the same would be refunded.

For several months, student activists have been demanding the waiver or reduction of exam fees for all students. Their argument has been that the pandemic has put considerable pressure on the financial condition of students, many of who come from farming families or small towns and are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Recently, SPPU had instructed colleges not to refuse submission of exam form of any student who can’t afford to pay the fees.

However, it did not waive the exam fees as it is a difficult decision to make, said university officials, pointing out that a large majority of the university’s own funds depend on exam-related fees.

The Management Council on Saturday also instructed the administration to complete work on the student’s sports complex by end of July. Work on the sports complex, which will provide world-class facilities to students and sportspersons, has been going on for several months. The sports complex will have a 400-metre athletic running track, the second such track after the one at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, a swimming pool, tennis courts, indoor sports arena and more.