SPPU and ICAI sign MoU to further skill-oriented education for commerce students, faculty

Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Nitin Karmalkar, on Thursday said that the university and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have signed an educational memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide practical, employment and skill -oriented education to commerce students and faculty members.

“It will be helpful for extending academic cooperation for various commerce courses of the university, conducting faculty development programs for the staff, facilitating the process of students seeking jobs with CA firms and enhancing their knowledge through webinars and seminars,” Karmalkar said. He was addressing mediapersons after exchanging the MoU with CA Nihar Jambusaria at JW Marriott, SB Road, Pune, on Thursday.

“Changes in the society need to take place in the university as well. Taking exams was a big challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic… We considered many errors during this period. We are signing MoUs with different institutes; this is a positive step in terms of new education policy implementation,” Karmalkar added.

CA Nihar Jambusaria said, “The MoU with the university is a historic moment for the CA fraternity. It will enable students to work in companies while learning and enhance their experiences. It will also help CAs pursue post doctoral education.”

“Forty per cent of students in the university are in the commerce stream. This MoU will help in their placements. The gap between theory and practical knowledge will be filled and better activities will be implemented for both faculty and students,” said SPPU Pro Vice-Chancellor, NS Umrani.