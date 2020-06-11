In latest QS rankings, SPPU among top 700 universities in the world

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said it was an honour to be the only state university in the bracket of top 700 universities in the world. (File Photo) SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said it was an honour to be the only state university in the bracket of top 700 universities in the world. (File Photo)

After missing the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag by a whisker, arguably owing to ratings at the QS World University Rankings, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which participated in the international rankings this year, has proved its mettle. In the results of the rankings, declared on Wednesday, the state university has made considerable progress as it was ranked among the top 700 (651-700 bracket), jumping nearly 150 positions from the 800+ bracket it was in last year.

In its email, QS said that among traditional universities,”India’s fastest rising public university is Savitribai Phule Pune University”. Overall, 21 Indian institutions found a place among the top 1,000 universities in the world. While the rankings for SPPU became better, overall ranking of Indian universities has dropped considerably.

READ | QS rank: Indian schools slip, including 10 of Eminence

Traditionally, the SPPU has never taken part in QS rankings, according to the university administration, which claimed that while rankings until last year were not based on data shared by the university, this year it made a conscious effort to take part in the rankings.

Last year, when the list of 10 institutes was being discussed for the Institute of Eminence tag and there was a ‘tie-breaker’ situation, the expert committee appointed by the government decided to use the respective university’s QS ranking along with other parameters to decide.

Asked about SPPU’s performance in the ranking survey, Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said it was an honour to be the only state university in the bracket of top 700 universities in the world.

In Pictures | Top 5 Indian institutes as per QS World University Ranking 2021

“The ones preceding us are IITs and IISc, so it’s an honour for us. There could be a number of factors for the jump in ratings. Our research output, publications or citations which have gone up, the number of international students are greater than the previous cycle, industry funds, consultancy funds and research grants have gone up. Overall, the perception rating is considerably higher,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd