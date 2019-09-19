SPPU among 9 ‘mentor’ institutes in city, chosen to help other colleges earn NAAC credits

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is among nine institutions of higher education in Pune that have been selected by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to play mentor roles, as part of its ‘Paramarsh’ scheme.

Earlier this month, the UGC had announced a list of 150-odd colleges or universities all over the country, which will mentor the faculty, researchers and staff at other colleges and help them earn credits under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The other mentor institutions from the city are Symbiosis International University (SIU), Sir Parashurambhu (SP) College, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Jayawant Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, T C College of Arts, Science and Commerce, All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society’s College of Engineering, Dr D Y Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society, Dr D Y Patil Arts, Commerce & Science College and Dr D Y Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research.

The selected institutions are now expected to chalk out programmes pertaining to curriculum, teacher-learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension, institutional values and best practices. The mentor institutions will guide other colleges on the accreditation process.

“The initiative aims at mentoring non-accredited institutions, to enable them to get accredited by 2022. Both the mentor and mentee institutions will benefit from this scheme and lead to quality education,” state the UGC guidelines on the scheme.

According to the UGC, mentor colleges can use this guidance and develop a better profile of the institution, improve quality of education and get more platforms in the academic circle.

The scheme aims to help out colleges aspiring to earn NAAC accreditations. The ‘mentor’ institutions have initiated the process of identifying the colleges and are hopeful about rolling out the scheme in the second semester of this academic year. Each of these institutions will have to work with at least five colleges in the next two years. “We are in the process of finalising the colleges, located both in urban and rural areas of Pune…. one of the major efforts will be to share the teaching-learning methodologies with the mentee colleges,” said Dilip Seth, principal of SP College.

According to Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director, SIU, the scheme launched by the UGC is a good move that will help improve the quality of education.

Explained An opportunity for better ranking, financial support The UGC's initiative — to appoint mentor institutes as part of a major push towards getting all colleges in the country accredited — was a long-pending one. This exercise aims to get all colleges accredited by 2022, and improve quality of education in many institutes. This will also mean that colleges and universities, once accredited, can aim for better rankings and receive more financial support for research and innovation.

“We have identified the colleges and will soon start our engagements with the mentee colleges. Besides guiding them in the teaching-learning methods and for accreditation, SIU experts will be sharing their knowledge of appropriate inclusion of technology in teaching and internationalisation of education.”

The SIU has tasked three faculties to guide each college and a committee of 15 faculty members is working on finalising plans under this scheme. It will work with Greenfingers College of Computer and Technology, Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Mohite Patil Institute of Technology and Research and Shriram Institute of Information and Technology from Solapur, along with two institutions from Ahmednagar — Shri Harihareshwar College of Arts and Science and Marutraoji Ghule Patil College.

The UGC has allocated an annual sum of Rs 30 lakh for each mentor college for interventions such as faculty development, sharing of information and knowledge, appropriate documentation, sourcing research collaborations and others. The funds can also be utilised by the mentor institutions to assign a faculty or a research fellow, who will hold workshops or lectures at these colleges.