SPPU almost gets it right on third day: Final-year exams held without major glitches

A total of 68,223 students wrote online-offline exams on Wednesday for over 200 subjects. Representational image/ Express Photo by Ashish Kale

After two days of major technical glitches, the final-year degree examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) students took place without any significant problems, and even took place as per schedule, on the third day. Over the last two days, several papers had to be rescheduled due to various glitches and the exams took place after a gap of several hours, but on Wednesday, some of the issues seemed to have been ironed out.

However, there were still some issues, such as students unable to view question papers for some time, server problems, email link not appearing, and the screen getting locked or blanking out during exams, among others. However, on Wednesday, SPPU officials took the help of professors who attended to students’ queries on the helpline and assisted them in resolving the issues. On Tuesday, five papers had to be rescheduled and nearly 1,500 students had registered their complaints on the helpline.

SPPU exam | Five subject papers rescheduled at last minute, to be held on Oct 17 | Technical glitches hit exams: On first day of online-offline exam held by SPPU, missing questions & delayed downloads | SPPU offers online-offline exam option to final-year students

To ensure that such issues stop cropping up, the senior-most management of SPPU, including the vice-chancellor as well as a team of 15 professors, were present at the examination cell to oversee exam activities and the functioning of the helpline. Personnel of the IT agency appointed to conduct examinations were also present.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluation department, SPPU, said that students can fill online forms at the SPPU website, unipune.ac.in, for complaints. Meanwhile, a total of 68,223 students wrote online-offline exams on Wednesday for over 200 subjects. Of the 58,827 students who had registered for the online exams, 50,791 took the exams while of 19,724 who were to take offline exams, 19,432 took the exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd