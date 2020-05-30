SPPU admissions 2020-21: Application form to release from June 1

SPPU campus (File Photo) SPPU campus (File Photo)

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) formerly known as the University of Pune will release the application form for admission to various diploma and certificate courses for 2020-21 academic session form June 1. The last date to fill the application form will be June 30, however, the exam dates are yet to be released.

The syllabus for the entrance examination of each course will be available on the webpage of respective university departments. For all undergraduate courses, 30 per cent seats are reserved for female candidates, as per rules of Government of Maharashtra. Candidates seeking reserved or supernumerary seats need to have their respective documents with them.

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable per course. For reserve category candidates, the fee is Rs 350. Candidates can apply at the official website unipune.ac.in or campus.unipune.ac.in. Candidates are not required to submit printout of application or documents to the University after online submission of application forms, however, these documents in original have to be submitted to the respective Department at the time of admission.

“Admission to any program does not guarantee hostel facility or any kind of financial support in any form like scholarship, fellowship, earn and learn etc. The university has an independent procedure for offering such benefits,” official notice by the varsity read.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi (DU) registration for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses opening on June 8 and the first cut-off is expected to release by August 11. “The schedule will depend on the declaration of the Class XII results by CBSE. This is a tentative schedule. The dates may be modified, keeping in view the situation at the time of admission due to Covid-19,” official notice by DU stated. For Jamia Millia Islamia the entrance test will be held in August and the application submission form will be available till May 31.

