Thursday, June 16, 2022
SPPU admission 2022: Pune University begins application process for UG, PG courses

Candidates can submit their application forms latest by July 17 (11:59 pm) provided they pay a late fee. The admission tests for the same will be held from July 21, 2022 to July 24, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2022 1:56:33 pm
The last date to apply for SPPU UG and PG courses is July 12, 2022. (File)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the online application process for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and certificate courses for the academic session 2022-23. The last date to apply for SPPU UG and PG courses is 12 July 2022.

However, candidates can submit their application forms latest by July 17 (11:59 pm) provided they pay a late fee. The admission tests for the same will be held from July 21, 2022 to July 24, 2022.

Read |liveNTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card LIVE Updates

The admission test for SPPU will last two hours. The paper will be divided into two sections: Section A will cover general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension, while Section B will focus on a specific subject.

SPPU Admissions: Here’s how you can apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website – unipune.ac.in.

Step 2 :Select UG/PG courses on the application process link.

Step 3: Upload scanned copies of the required documents on the form.

Step 4: Pay the admission fees online and click on Submit.

Step 5:  Download the Application Form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Savitribai Phule Pune University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus. There are numerous undergraduate courses and programs offered by various affiliated colleges and recognized institutes in the three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. Candidates can avail information about the courses offered, fees, eligibility criteria, accommodation facilities and other things by contacting the individual colleges and institutes.

Also Read |Education Ministry to launch degree programme for Agniveers, grant 50% credits for in-service training

Each Department has its own set of eligibility requirements depending on the specialization of the program/course offered. The eligibility requirements are also available at the Registrar’s office or online at the University website, for information regarding conditions of eligibility for various programs and courses, candidates can refer to the Savitribai Phule Pune University booklet. For more queries, candidates can contact PG Admissions Section, BOD, University of Pune or call on 020-25601260.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
