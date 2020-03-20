Your ultimate guide for JEE Main 2020; Golden tips from All India Toppers

Ultimate Guide for JEE Main 2020 Ultimate Guide for JEE Main 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has released the JEE Main 2020 April application form. So, if you are reappearing for the JEE Main Exam in April or appearing for the first time, it is imperative to have some plan of action in place. The preparation road may seem a little bumpy, but a well-planned strategy and a rigorous timetable will help you succeed effortlessly. With the national level entrance exam coming closer, we also interacted with the previous years’ toppers who inspire every aspirant to forge his/her own path. Speaking of highly balanced preparation strategies, these JEE Main 2020 toppers suggest how an adequate training program like FIITJEE‘s helped them grow by leaps and bounds. But first, discussed here are a few tips and strategies that one should keep in mind to score well.

Do your research: Knowing everything about the exam; syllabus, pattern & marking helps you plan efficiently. To avoid getting caught in dilemmas, it is important to prepare everything in advance. Segregate the topics that you think are more important from a list of most frequently asked topics in the past 10 years, identify the topics which are more scoring than the others and narrow down the syllabus accordingly. Research gives you clarity and helps you prepare strategically. Also, if you want to seek help from a coaching center, it is important to see if they understand your pace of learning and helps you develop on both your strong and weak points.

Shubhan Srivastava: All India Rank (AIR) 1, JEE Main 2019, January attempt Shubhan Srivastava: All India Rank (AIR) 1, JEE Main 2019, January attempt

Shubhan Srivastava, a student of two year classroom program at FIITJEE secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring a perfect score of 360/360 in JEE Main 2019. Shubhan mentioned how after every class, they were given questions that helped everyone recapitulate the concepts that were taught in the class.

Consistency & Time Management: Devoting your time and efforts to the examination is extremely important. Missing a single day could create a week-long backlog. Hence, keeping up with the schedule helps you prioritize your sectional study as per the months/days left for the exam. Any gap in preparation can hamper the overall score.

Balanced preparation strategy: Instead of skewing towards the subjects you love, try finding a balance and follow a routine. Try to cover 2-3 subjects daily while devoting a little more time on the topics you struggle with.

Koustav Sen – West Bengal State Topper (AIR 29) Koustav Sen – West Bengal State Topper (AIR 29)

Koustav Sen – West Bengal State Topper (AIR 29) mentioned how a unique teaching methodology helped him succeed. “FIITJEE‘s unique teaching methodology has helped me a lot to get myself acquainted with the exam environment. The CPP’s, quizzer and the All India test series were of the highest level and subsequent doubt clearing sessions always helped me”, says Koustav.

Comprehensive study material: Instead of devouring every other book, focus on core books, i.e. the ones recommended by the experts. Make sure that your coaching centers provide comprehensive study material that also comprises enough practice questions. Self-assessment is extremely important. NCERT’s and FIITJEE‘s study material was highly recommended by the toppers this year. Here is your ultimate book guide for JEE MAIN 2020.

“It is not important to refer to many books, but is important to get the concepts correct,” said Shubhan Srivastava, a FIITJEE student who got All India Rank (AIR) 1, secured 99.96 percentile in his JEE Main 2019, January attempt.

Practice Mock Tests: Besides reading and revising, practicing mock tests helps aspirants evaluate their performance and identify their strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, it is of utmost importance to familiarize yourself with the type of questions that are asked in the exam along with the format they are structured in. Solving previous years’ question papers and mock tests once you have acquired a proper understanding of all the subjects helps immensely.

Abhinav Gupta, Ghaziabad City Topper AIR 71 Abhinav Gupta, Ghaziabad City Topper AIR 71

Abhinav Gupta, Ghaziabad City Topper who secured AIR 71 stresses on the importance of regular tests and doubt clearing sessions. “FIITJEE has been instrumental in my growth over the last four years. They have given an ideal platform to enhance my abilities and performance through regular testing and efficient doubt clearance”, says Abhinav.

Stay updated: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam pattern this year by adding numerical type long-form questions to multiple-choice questions (MCQ) list. The marking scheme has also changed as per the new pattern. The aspirants are therefore recommended to stay updated on the changing exam formats and practice accordingly.

Himanshu Gaurav Singh, Uttar Pradesh State Topper (AIR 14) Himanshu Gaurav Singh, Uttar Pradesh State Topper (AIR 14)

Focusing on the top-class study material and uncomplicated study material, Himanshu Gaurav Singh, Uttar Pradesh State Topper (AIR 14) says, “FIITJEE‘s teaching methodology, curriculum, uncomplicated academic environment and top-class study material are aimed towards excellence. This is how I secured AIR 2 in JEE advanced and achieved other milestones as well.”

Train your mind: While isolating from all sorts of distractions helps you focus, it is equally important to engage in physical activities in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Avoid sitting for hours at one place and take frequent breaks. Eat nutritious food, meditate and get the right amount of sleep. This will help you think clearly, concentrate and identify new study patterns.

Clarify concepts and doubts: Being the first one to raise questions always seems intimidating, but this will prepare you to clear the exam in the first attempt. Take help wherever necessary. Clarify all your doubts with your tutor or take online assistance wherever important.

Pradipta Parag Bora, Assam State Topper who AIR 76 Pradipta Parag Bora, Assam State Topper who AIR 76

Speaking of highly interactive sessions and their importance, Pradipta Parag Bora, Assam State Topper who secured AIR 76 says “Interactive programs helped me a lot in clearing the doubts that I had accumulated during the JEE journey. FIITJEE’s AITS and GMP packages helped in revising all the topics and CBT exams helped in adjusting to the current CBT exam pattern.”

No-rote learning – Instead of cramming up the instructions & assignments, make sure you understand the concepts thoroughly. Concept learning helps develop an interest in all the topics while preparing you for any challenge that comes along.

Instead of cramming up the instructions & assignments, make sure you understand the concepts thoroughly. Concept learning helps develop an interest in all the topics while preparing you for any challenge that comes along. Last-minute tips: Use the short notes from your study material, important books to skim through the important pointers, formulae, etc. It is great if you have brief concept notes, and question papers like FIITJEE’s. Solve one paper the day before and close your books early. Do not discuss your preparation with anyone and avoid leveling with friends or relatives the night before.

