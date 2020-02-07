You are worthy of love- A blend of warmth, humor and unflinching honesty

A blend of warmth, humor and unflinching honesty, ‘You are worthy of love’ is a motivational guide inspired by the pages of Bhagavad Gita. A blend of warmth, humor and unflinching honesty, ‘You are worthy of love’ is a motivational guide inspired by the pages of Bhagavad Gita.

We’ve always thought of reading the most authentic version of Bhagavad Gita, a few verses of wisdom and we soon lose track. The millennial attention-deficit barely lets you stick to one guide at a time until the book resonates in the collective consciousness of everyone you know around. Based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the Bhagavad Gita as we all know narrates the stories of unwavering spirit, honesty, and hardwork. And anything uplifting these values is a worthy-read.

A blend of warmth, humor and unflinching honesty, ‘You are worthy of love’ is a motivational guide inspired by the pages of Bhagavad Gita. With the help of real-life examples, this book promotes hard-earned wisdom which moves beyond the platitudes and easy fixes offered in many self-help books.

The aim of this book is to help you to find the courage to overcome fear, self-consciousness, self-doubts, and strengthen your connection to the world. It can assist you in cultivating the courage to embrace your imperfections and unlock the power within you to find lasting happiness in your love as well as professional life. The author’s insights will help vault you to a better life and say, “I have received my share of love from the universe.”

The author of one of the popular books on the stock market, I Feel Beautiful, Meghna Kohli is currently the CFO of a leading logistics company based in Delhi. She is also an accomplished investment banker and portfolio expert with over 10 years of progressive experience in the finance sector. Her expertise are debts and equities. After completing her MBA from Mumbai, she worked with leading banks in the sector. Her articles regarding women’s involvement in the Indian stock markets were published by Women’s Era, Business Standard, and the BBC. She endeavors to promote stock market awareness among women. She also featured in Zee Business’ popular morning show ‘Aapka Bazaar’ as their guest, to advice on stocks.

Just like the author who is filled with passion, tenacity, and resilience, You are worthy of Love instills in you the long-forgotten values and fosters the fundamentals behind self-development. So if you’re in for a motivational ride, grab one for you today!

