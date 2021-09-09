Worried about which career to pick? TheHinduZone is the right guidance partner

An Ed-Tech career guidance organization, TheHinduZone uses cutting-edge technological tools to provide counselling to aspirants of different competitive examinations like UPSC, NEET, IIT/JEE, CLAT etc. These student-friendly initiatives include live, interactive webinars as well as professional advice suited to one’s skills and aptitude. TheHinduZone helps in mapping the entire pathway to a student’s desired goals, right from choosing the right course, college, best coaching and career.

Career Talk: Live Webinar

TheHinduZone has initiated a webinar series titled “Career Talk-Live” to bridge the gap between students and industry professionals. Experts include civil servants, doctors, IIT-ians and judges who share their real time experiences with students. It brings the combined wisdom of industry leaders from different fields, who share their struggles, learnings, tips and success stories to guide aspirants. A live discussion translates into profound and indelible learning for students, going a long way in building confidence.

This proves invaluable as a counselling tool for students appearing for various competitive examinations and preparing to launch their careers. The webinars focus on the optimum methods, strategies and guidance to crack the exams. Several successful officials and professionals have made their presence felt by providing aspirants with their personal experiences to further their understanding and aptitude. Among the keynote speakers are A K Saxena, former civil servant; Sangeeta Gupta, retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and an IRS Officer; Jay Prakash, civil servant; Dr Bijendra Jha, who worked with ICSSR, Govt. of India and teaches at PlutusIAS; Kulbhushan Singh, ex-officer at Dept. Of Internal Security, faculty of YojnaIAS; Sumit Kumar, an IITian and faculty of Toppers Academy.



These programs have received an overwhelming response and continue to set benchmarks for progressive learning. In the upcoming webinars for UPSC, the guest speaker is the popular and renowned Dr Ram Puniyani, an author, public speaker, social activist and medical researcher, along with Tushar Kumar Dubey, an edu-tech serial entrepreneur and ex-Googler. They will talk on “Is the notion of European nationalism relevant in the Indian context?”

Another upcoming webinar on Indian agriculture Where guest speaker Dr M J Khan, the Chairman of ICFA, will speak on “Scope for Indian Youth in Agriculture” host and other eminent faculties from top IAS coachings like YojnaIAS , PlutusIAS and other best IAS coachings.

Dr Balvinder Kumar a Retd IAS officer will be talking with UPSC aspirants on “Challenges of Civil services exam” on 25th of Sept with UPSC CSE aspirants in coordination with Faculty of PlutusIAS and Hosted by Zarine Khan.



Career Counselling & Guidance

TheHinduZone enjoys a stellar reputation in counselling students for different career options, while helping in choosing the right coaching and providing career resources. Students get expert advice customised to their individual interests, potential skills, motivations, aptitude and strengths.

With the increasingly competitive environment, career counselling has become an essential part of the education sector. Often, students may enroll for a course without knowing what it entails, being drawn in by glamorous course titles, its marketing, popularity or even parental pressure. Peer pressure and lack of guidance are also reasons for indecisiveness when it comes to choosing the right course and, therefore, career path. In such a scenario, TheHinduZone provides valuable assistance in zeroing in on the right course.

With such programs and initiatives, TheHinduZone is at the forefront of providing students a clear perspective on a potential career.

TheHinduzone.com provides guidance through best IAS Coaching in Delhi to its students. Students get guidance as per their requirement. Few students prefer coachings with focus on test series while others prefer coaching with focus on theories. Different aspirants have different needs and through Thehinduzone.com students get to know differentiation factors of different coachings. Like the batch of PlutusIAS has only 50 students in its online class while the batch of YojnaIAS has 100 students in one batch and KautilyaIAS has 200 students in its one online batch. TheHInduzone makes students understand these differentiations.

SImilarly, the fee of PlutusIAS is more than that of YojnaIAS or KautilyaIAS, so with guidance of TheHinduZone students get a clear picture that through which coaching they get what.

IIT and NEET is another very important stream where students get confused about the best IIT coaching and best neet coaching in Delhi because of several options available.

Toppersacademy.app is a growing online and classroom coaching in the field of IIT and NEET exam prep. TheHInduzone.com guides students for better coaching classes as well.