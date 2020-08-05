Why should you choose a UK education, this autumn 2020?

Study in the UK Study in the UK

Since the beginning of 2020 and the outbreak of Covid-19, we have all been trying to adapt to the many new ways of living necessitated for our health and safety, which also included nationwide lock downs globally and halt of international travel means. In turn, choosing one’s higher education subjects, universities and destinations, no longer remains the same process as it did in the pre Covid-19 times. The pandemic has impacted the education institutions and students, in an extraordinary and unexpected way.

A holistic education in diverse cultural settings and experience in an international marketplace like the UK, make for a strong foundation for young students and professionals, to succeed in an increasingly globalised world. Thousands of students from India, have continued to place their trust in the UK higher education institutions over the last several years. During 2019-20 alone, nearly 50,000 Indian students successfully received the Tier 4 (student category) visa, to pursue their education in the renowned universities of the UK.

As a new academic year is about to commence in the UK, and students in India are still contemplating on what will education experiences look like this year; we have all important facts for you right here:

1. The UK is open, and welcoming Indian students to its world class universities

The UK’s world-class universities are continuing to onboard students, although admissions processes and modes of teaching are being adapted to the context of the pandemic led restrictions. UK degrees are of a high standard and are internationally valuable whatever form they take – whether they are delivered in person or online.

The UK is home to 28 of the world’s top 200 universities, including the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge as the top two spot holders. Moreover, London has been voted the best student city globally by QS rankings, for two consecutive years.

2. UK universities are prepared to deliver in-person and online modes of teaching

Although, the first semester will be different to previous years, students can expect a range of social opportunities and significant face-to-face teaching, so that they can get the best possible education, in the safest possible way.

97 per cent of the UK universities, as per Universities UK International (UUKI), are preparing to deliver some in-person teaching this autumn term. Some will blend face-to-face learning with online technology and tools to support student education and ensure teaching is delivered in a safe environment. UK universities are committed to supporting all international students; they should get in touch with their current or prospective UK university for concerns or queries.

Not limiting the UK education experience to classrooms, universities are also working towards offering social opportunities to new students joining in autumn and winter sessions, including outdoor events and sporting activities, strictly in line with government and public health guidance.

Career 2020: Indian Students Studying in the UK Career 2020: Indian Students Studying in the UK

3. Indian (all international) students starting their degrees in 2020 will be eligible for the new Graduate Immigration Route

All Indian students who will successfully complete their degree/s at an undergraduate level or above, at a UK university, by summer 2021, will be eligible for the Graduate Route. It will enable students to stay in the UK and work, or look for work, at any skill level, for two years after graduation for undergraduate and master’s students.

The Graduate Route has also broadened the scope for international PhD students; they will be able to stay and work in the UK for three years after completing their degrees.

Students who will commence their education (even through blended/ distance learning models) during 2020 will be eligible for this route, if they can reach the UK before 6 April 2020. This provision has been brought in so that students can transition to face-to-face learning as soon as circumstances allow it.

4. Health services available to Indian students

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) services are available to both domestic and international students, in addition to the support from their universities. Indian students will always be able to access treatment that is considered necessary or urgent, at no upfront cost. Students do not have to bear the charges for Covid-19 testing, even if the result is negative, or to any treatment provided in relation to Covid-19 if the result is positive or up to the point that it is negatively diagnosed.

5. Students can reach out to the British Council in India – Join their Study UK ‘Virtual’ Fair this Saturday

The British Council is hosting its coveted Study UK Fair 2020 – Virtually, on Saturday, 8 August 2020, and welcomes all students who are planning for a UK education and experience.

The Study UK ’Virtual’ Fair will provide a free, direct platform for Indian students to interact with 20+ UK universities and attend informative seminars. The fair will be a one stop shop for all information about scholarships, application processes, Graduate Immigration Route eligibility (from UKVI officers), and informative sessions on IELTS, studying and living in the UK, etc.

Click on https://bit.ly/3jwkwpN to register for the Study UK Virtual Fair.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.