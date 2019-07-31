Why is UK gaining favour among Indian and international students?

For decades, Indian students and their global counterparts exploring international education options have chosen the UK. As per UUKi report 2017, 90 per cent of international students are satisfied with their UK education, indicating positive word-of-mouth by the UK alumni. In fact, Indian students’ preference for a UK education has almost doubled in the past three years, with a 40 per cent growth in 2018-2019 (as per UK’s office for National Statistics, 2019).

So when it comes to higher education, why do more than 3,50,000+ international students head to th UK to pursue undergraduate and Master’s courses?* There are several reasons.

Global surveys consistently place UK universities and faculty among the world’s best, assuring student of the academic excellence and helping their decision-making process. Currently, 29 of the world’s to 200 universities are in the UK, including the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge that occupy the to two spots.**

The British Council and the government of UK provide as many as 800 scholarships to Indian students across different levels of study making sure that it is easier for students to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate course that suits their interests and aspirations.

The education system’s illustrious list of alumni also attracts young aspiring students. Studying in the UK allows international students to be a part of the education system that has produced 38 per cent of the world’s Nobel Laureates. In fact, one in every four world leaders has had a UK education.

UK institutes are focused on the holistic development of their graduates and hone skills beyond academic requirements. Graduates are encouraged to develop their creativity and critical thinking to be successful in their chosen careers.

According to a recent global employment survey by Universities UK International in 2018-19 (UUKi) encompassing UK graduates across 189 countries***, 69 per cent of respondents believe they are poised to progress faster in their careers, compared to peers educated outside the UK. As per the survey, 83 per cent of respondents confirmed that their UK degree helped them get a job while 82 per cent responded that their degree was worth the investment.

The survey also reveals multiple other factors that make global students trust the UK education system. To know more about studying in the UK – colleges, scholarships, visa system and student life – visit https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk

