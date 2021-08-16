UPSC Prelims All India Free Mock Test Series – Rau’s IAS Pre-Pareekshan Tests

Rau’s IAS Study Circle conducts free PRE-PAREEKSHAN tests, a series of GS Paper I Mock Tests at ALL India level.

As per the revised schedule, UPSC Prelims 2021 is going to be conducted on 10th October 2021.

It is time again to start revising, competing and benchmarking your performance vis. a vis. the real competition; at the ALL India Level.

For this very purpose, Rau’s IAS Study Circle conducts Free PRE-PAREEKSHAN tests, a series of GS Paper I Mock Tests at ALL India level.

Upcoming Pre-Pareekshan Tests for UPSC Prelims 2021

# Pre-Pareekshan Tests Start Date and time Expiry Date and time Result Date and time 1 GS 1 – Mock 2 20/08/21 (Fri) @ 9 am 22/08/21 (Sun) @ 9 pm 23/08/21 (Mon) @ 2 pm 2 GS 1 – Mock 3 10/09/21 (Fri) @ 9 am 12/09/21 (Sun) @ 9 pm 13/09/21 (Mon) @ 2 pm 3 GS 1 – Mock 4 01/10/21(Fri) @ 9 am 03/10/21(Sun) @ 9 pm 04/10/21 (Mon) @ 2 pm

ABOUT PRE-PAREEKSHAN TESTS?

Rau’s IAS, to help serious IAS aspirants crack UPSC IAS Exam, offers a highly specialized course called GSI – Quality Improvement Program which offers:

Current Affairs Classes for continuous learning

for continuous learning Integrated Prelims and Mains Test Series for synchronized testing

for synchronized testing Quality Improvement Program for effective revision of Prelims and Mains, and

for effective revision of Prelims and Mains, and Personalized mentorship and guidance to help improve marks and get a TOP Rank in IAS Exam.

As part of GSI QIP course, Rau’s IAS also conducts All India Free Prelims Mock Tests which provide all serious IAS aspirants nationwide, a common platform to compete with each other and learn about their strengths and weaknesses.

How will All India Free GS Prelims Mock Test help?

Rau’s IAS Pre-Pareekshan tests give you the real feel of the UPSC Prelims exam and is based on the way UPSC has been asking questions in the actual Prelims.

and is based on the way UPSC has been asking questions in the actual Prelims. It needs to be highlighted here that in the last Pre –Pareekshan conducted in March 2021, more than 10000 serious aspirants appeared which had set the stage for very high level of competition by replicating the real UPSC experience and learning.

appeared which had set the stage for very high level of competition by replicating the real UPSC experience and learning. The biggest take away from Pre-Pareekshan tests is that it gives you a chance the do course correction and put your best put forward in actual exam.

WHAT WILL YOU GET AFTER GIVING PRE-PAREEKSHAN 2021 TESTS?

All India Ranks

Question wise performance analysis – – tough questions which were skipped by majority test takers; tricky questions which majority got wrong.

– – tough questions which were skipped by majority test takers; tricky questions which majority got wrong. Overall Comparative Test analytics – with the Top and average performance on the test regarding score, attempts, accuracy, and time taken.

with the Top and average performance on the test regarding score, attempts, accuracy, and time taken. Detailed solutions of all the questions

of all the questions Test Discussion live-online class/video to amplify your preparation for Prelims 2021. It’ll cover the most important questions from the test Explain the way in which UPSC frames question, on the basis of Previous Years’ Question Analysis How to orient your preparation/revision in the right direction?

to amplify your preparation for Prelims 2021.

How to attempt All India Free GS Prelims Mock test – Pre Pareekshan 2021?

The test will be conducted ONLINE at https://elearn.rauias.com

at Please note : Because of the lockdown, students may not get opportunity this year to take tests in pen and paper mode from our exam halls. It is important that while taking tests online, you also practice marking answers on omr sheets for actual simulation and time management.

: Because of the lockdown, students may not get opportunity this year to take tests in pen and paper mode from our exam halls. It is important that while taking tests online, you also practice marking answers on omr sheets for actual simulation and time management. All those who are already members of elearn need not register again. You can straight away attempt the test when it is visible to you in your account.

But, if you are not a member, REGISTER YOURSELF NOW.

All the best and see you in test analysis live-online class!

