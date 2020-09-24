Unlock your child’s potential with FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge (BBE) Test

The Big Bang Edge Test has been scientifically designed and developed by the experts of FIITJEE, the coaching institute in the country for the preparation of JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

As the pandemic continues unabated, it has posed the biggest challenge for students who wanted to join their preferred coaching institute to realise their dream of attaining success in not just JEE but other scholastic / competitive Exams. FIITJEE, as a true custodian of the academic interests, realises this facet, and which is why it is conducting its much-awaited test of the year – Big Bang Edge Test (October 18), in proctored online mode. Students can now appear in the test from the comfort and safety of their homes.

An automated invigilation system will monitor the test. This comes as good news for students from classes V to XI who look forward to kickstart their preparation after knowing their true academic standing at the national level and their current preparedness for various competitive / scholastic exams.

About FIITJEE’s BBE Test

The Test helps students identify their strengths and weaknesses to score better marks in future. Since students across the country study in different boards, FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge test provides a common platform for assessment. Since the test is held almost six months before the next academic session, it allows children ample time to work on their challenge areas. They are also able to plan more effectively as they prepare for scholastic and competitive tests, such as Junior Olympiad, NTSE, X / XII Boards, KVPY, BITSAT and Olympiads. For those aspiring to get into IIT, the detailed performance report card shows them exactly how they are placed at the national level (Rank Potential Index or RPI).

The Big Bang Edge Test has been scientifically designed and developed by the experts of FIITJEE, the coaching institute in the country for the preparation of JEE Main and JEE Advanced. It also evaluates students on their current IQ and potential, besides a performance analysis across subjects, chapters and concepts. Certain students also get an opportunity to enrol in FIITJEE’s classroom preparatory program and may even be eligible for scholarships. Parents can also consult FIITJEE experts during a free session on preparing a roadmap for their children’s future.

FIITJEE, which believes that the health and safety of students is the most important, has taken the lead by introducing LIVE Online Classroom Programs during the COVID -19 pandemic. It has revolutionised the trend of learning digitally by reaching out to the remotest corner of the country, so that no one has to travel anywhere, be it a student, parent or teacher.

The LIVE Online Classroom Programs, devised by the brains at FIITJEE, for students of classes XI and XII are held in small batches of not more than 50 students. The classroom size also enables students to get their doubts cleared instantly through interactive sessions with experienced faculty. FIITJEE promises individualised attention from a teacher, giving a huge morale boost to students.

The Live Online Classroom Program sessions come with several benefits, such as Chapter Practice Problems (CPP) for a better grasp of concepts, besides full access to notes and assignments in the form of e-study material that includes e-notes, e-assignments, e-quizzes, e-question banks and e-archives. This empowers students to unlock their potential and raise the bar academically.

The Takeaway

It is a myth that only brilliant students can score well in competitive exams. The trick is to start early, undergo scientifically designed self-assessment and follow a goal-oriented approach. Often, parents may complain that their child works hard and study for long hours, but this effort does not translate into good marks. This could be because they are not aware of their weak areas or they end up making careless errors. The Big Bang Edge Test is the perfect solution for such students as it helps in identifying weaknesses scientifically, while suggesting steps for improvement.

