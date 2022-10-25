Transform into a leading techno business manager with SIOM Nashik’s reputed courses tailored for engineers

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, a leading institute in the field of management and redefining the boundaries of operations excellence, is inviting interested candidates for its MBA in Operations Management program. Aimed at forging and chiselling engineers into techno-business leaders, SIOM Nashik continues to nurture students’ mindsets and skills through its carefully curated industry-ready course. With a multidisciplinary approach and the talented and experienced faculty provide students with an educational experience that is enriching and aimed at developing globally competent professionals.

Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director of SIOM said, “Through our pedagogy and curriculum, we continually strive to develop leaders equipped to tackle planning, development and implementation scenarios in the professional sphere. At SIOM Nashik, we continually build an inclusive and liberal environment to enable students to explore the specific nuances of the subjects and develop into holistic leaders.”

The MBA in Operations Management program at SIOM offers students with relevant industry insights and provides numerous opportunities to work towards a lucrative career in the sector of tomorrow. Designed specifically for Engineers, the curriculum followed enables students to meet the needs of operations expertise and competencies required by diverse sectors of the economy such as Manufacturing, Service, IT, FMCG, E-commerce, and Consulting. Further, special emphasis is placed on the latest elements of Industry 4.0 such as Machine Learning, Blockchain, Industrial IOT and AI, Quality Management, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, Technology Management, Modelling Dynamic Systems, Supply Chain Analytics, and IT Consulting amongst others.

Additionally, in order to equip students with the know-how of the industry, SIOM Nashik organises an annual alumni homecoming comprising valuable insights on the industry demand and how the curriculum can be evolved. In line with the Institute’s vision to offer 360-degree holistic growth, a plethora of student-led initiatives such as ICOSCM (International Conference on Operations and Supply Chain Management), Tattv – National Operations Summit Pitcher, and Supernova amongst others are organised. Students can also gain relevant practical skills through initiatives such as SAP ERP training, Six Sigma Certification, APICS certification, CII Logistics Workshop and SCS training, all of which are aimed at delivering globally competent managers.

Owing to its deep-rooted industry connections and a vast alumni network, SIOM Nashik continually organises successful placement drives with the participation of industry leaders such as Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, BlueYonder, GE Power, Genpact, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft to name a few.

Interested candidates can apply to the MBA in Operations Management program by registering for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2022 (SNAP 2022). SNAP 2022 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three separate days – 10th December 2022, 18th December 2022, and 23rd December 2022. SNAP 2022 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

