Touching The Sky : SIMS, Pune Alumni On A Path To Make A Difference

“The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them” – Michelle Obama

The eminence of any institute can be gauged by how it’s alumni are growing and making a mark after getting out of the college. The alumni of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies also known as SIMS, Pune have embodied the values and the learnings acquired from the institute in the most coveted positions across fields and sectors.

SIMS, Pune is one of India’s premier B-Schools located in Pune (Maharashtra). The institute is known for her ‘out of the box’ thinking transformational student leaders, an industry-approved curriculum, renowned faculty and state of the art infrastructure along with a robust alumni base.

The alumni of SIMS, Pune have always shown their affection towards her alma mater and have inspired the student managers of the institute towards a fulfilling corporate career. They have been enthusiastic and more than willing to bring more opportunities and offer their valuable guidance to the SIMS family.

They have not only made the institute proud of their endeavors but they have built a community for SIMSites to grow and look up to in various dimensions. Not only this, they have also proved their mettle across sectors and industries.

While some of them took the highest offices in the corporate industry, others took the undefined road and made history. Chosen after several rigorous processes, the student managers here go through extensive mind mapping that prepares them physically, mentally and psychologically for proving their mettle in various fields. From corporate honchos to entrepreneurs building their own ventures and consultancies, the alumni of SIMS, Pune are truly expansive and trailblazing.

Such demeanor stems from the defence heritage that the institute takes ahead. This comes from being India’s only example of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Symbiosis and the Ministry of Defence since the year 2002.

The alumni base of the institute is widespread and has achieved the highest positions in various sectors such as BFSI, Manufacturing, IT, Real Estate, Consulting and every other sector that one can think of. While some students climbed the corporate ladder very quickly others hopped on a different bandwagon such as SIMS alumna Prachi Misra Raghavendra who was crowned Femina Miss India Earth 2012.

Another alumnus who is winning hearts is actor Nikhil Khurana. He is profoundly known for his TV daily soap shows and is a known name amongst thousands of Indian households.

In the field of sports, Arantxa Sanchis from the MBA batch 2011-13 held the name of her alma mater high by bringing the first gold medal for Indian women’s snooker at a World Championship. Arantxa is a globally recognized billiards and snooker player and have won a gold medal in World 6-Red Snooker and Team Snooker Championship in Carlow, Ireland.

Many SIMS alumni have made a career in adventure sports such as Sauraj Jhingan & Samir Nicholas Patham from the MBA Batch 2005-2007 who are certified mountaineers, entrepreneurs and have reached the mighty summit of Mount Everest. The visionary alumni of SIMS, Pune are testimony that we should never bind ourselves to a degree, profession or dream, the ambit of the world has broadened and so should our outlook towards unconventional careers.

There are far too many achievers and each alumni of SIMS, Pune has always strived to live up to their motto of ‘Make a Difference’.