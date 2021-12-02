The Study UK Virtual Fair by British Council is here!

For Indian students, the UK has stood the test of time as one of the most popular foreign destinations for higher education, owing to the academic excellence, global outlook and vibrant culture the UK has to offer. It is not surprising that Indians form one of the largest student groups in the UK. In fact, reports by the UK immigration office reveal that the number of Tier 4 (study) visas issued to Indian students increased to 90,669, in the 12-month period ending in September 2021, marking a phenomenal 102% rise against the previous year. The number of Indian students opting for a UK higher education has only grown year on year through the past decade.

In the last 18 months, students and parents have been accessing numerous resources to find the most up to date information on what is it like to study abroad in midst of a pandemic. Surely, Covid-19 has redefined the way education is delivered: health & safety facilities in a country, travel guidance, visa policy, blended learning models, etc. are some of the top factors considered by students (and parents) to make informed decisions on pursuing an international education. Across all key parameters, the UK remains a top choice as it offers world class universities, culturally diverse campuses and classrooms, two years post-study work benefit as per the Graduate Route, and access to the comprehensive National Health Scheme (NHS) for all international students!

Students who are planning to pursue their higher education in the UK’s renowned universities and aim to launch their professional careers in an international hub like the UK – can find answers to all their questions about studying and living in the UK, this Saturday.

British Council, the UK’s international arm for cultural and educational opportunities, is organising its popular Study UK Virtual Fair, to help Indian students and parents get direct and credible information on the wide range of study opportunities available in the UK, a glimpse of student life in the UK, access to scholarship opportunities and details about multiple career advantages of getting a coveted UK degree.

The Study UK Virtual Fair is the best source of credible information provided directly by representatives from British Council, several esteemed UK universities, and the UK Visas and Immigration office on topics such as subject selection, application process, visas, costs, scholarships, post-study work and more.

You can register here: https://bit.ly/3qLQZi2

Date: Saturday, 4th December 2021

Time: 1.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

The British Council provides end-to-end support to students who are studying in the UK, thus enabling access to qualifications, to research material, to scholarships; and up to date guidance to students who are planning a higher education in the UK.

In addition to the Fairs, the British Council organises regular pre-departure briefings to prepare students for academic life in the UK and also connects them with networks such as alumni and their fellow students. Also on offer is the Study UK MOOC, a free four-week course on language skills, course information and information on how students can access on-campus support in the UK.

The British Council hosts a Subject Webinars Series and webinars with experts from UK universities and colleges providing specialised details on applications, scholarships, subjects and work prospects. Students can check out the scheduled webinars on the British Council website.

For more information, visit the Study UK website.