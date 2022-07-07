Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program – B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS), one of India’s premier institutes has launched its niche undergraduate program – B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science). The three-year undergraduate program combines research and application-based pedagogy and is a perfect amalgamation of theoretical and practical learning. The curriculum would lay the foundation for a deeper understanding and application of the science behind sports performance, exercise, health, and physical activity.

SSSS, Pune enables sports enthusiasts and students with an opportunity to explore a promising career in this emerging field. The unique undergraduate program aims to nurture students with practical skills, creative thinking, and leadership qualities to turn their passion into a fulfilling and rewarding career. The undergraduate course is focused on varied branches of sports science like physiology, psychology, biomechanics, and nutrition with management skills to serve across the sports industry. Post course completion, graduates will have diverse and exciting career opportunities in sports science, sports coaching, fitness, strength & conditioning, sports performance analysis, sports psychology, and sports technology.

Highlighting the institute’s pedagogy, Dr. Nayana Nimkar Director, SSSS said, “It is a common presumption among parents and students that academic learning isn’t necessary for a professional career in athletics or sports. However, in an ongoing quest to achieve high-performance standards, the demand for expertise in Sports and Exercise Science is increasing globally. As per a recent report by GroupM ESP, India is considered to be a ‘Sporting Nation in The Making’ and is likely to reach the value of $100 billion by 2027. Our newly launched undergraduate program will shape the future of sports specialists and is in alignment with the industry requirements and the increasing demand for trained professionals.”

Dr. Nayana Nimkar Director, SSSS further added, “We at SSSS believe in #LeadWithExerscience and the curriculum will provide 360-degree exposure to transform, prepare and empower students for the sports industry in line with international standards. We look forward to meeting our new cohort of students.”

Each batch of B. Sc. (Sport and Exercise Science) has 60 seats. Students passing standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examinations from a recognized board can apply for the undergraduate program. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of 50% or equivalent score (45% SC/ST) to enroll in the admission process. Additionally, students who have participated in sports at the International/National/State/District levels, in games recognized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) are also eligible for the program.

Aspirants can enrol for the admission process by submitting a registration form online on ‘www.ssss.edu.in’. Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of the registration fee of Rs. 750 via digital payment methods or demand draft by August 10, 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be summoned for a Field Test and PIWAT (Personal Interaction and Written Ability Test) on 11 August 2022. As part of the admission process, the Field Test and PIWAT will be conducted online. The Google form link will be shared and the candidate must upload a pre-recorded video or screenshot of the test on the link as per Field Test guidelines. The PIWAT will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The first merit will be displayed on ‘www.ssss.edu.in’

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) is a student-centric institute with a pedagogical approach including interactive lectures, group discussions, case studies, presentations, collaborative tasks, infographics, and Socratic seminars. In addition to conventional classrooms, the teaching methodologies also include experiential learning, lab-based practical work, outdoor/field learning, self-driven practical projects, research-based projects, seminars & conferences, service learning, field visits, guest lectures, and interactions with industry experts.

Recognized by UGC and NAAC accredited, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is driven by a passionate team of research-oriented professionals/faculty with diverse experience in sports. The institution also takes part in community service projects organized by professional organizations and hosts a variety of activities that help students develop leadership abilities. Students are taught tools and procedures for qualitative and quantitative analysis and its applications.

For more details, please visit www.ssss.edu.in

For registration, please visit: https://siu.ishinfo.com/SIUUG22/Register/Index.aspx