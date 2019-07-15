Begin your medical career on the beautiful Caribbean Island of Antigua

When it comes to committing yourself to something as challenging and technical as medicine, perseverance is the key. The level of focus that a medical career requires can be life-changing and enormous stress can only be dealt with the right choices that you make along the way. The only salvation, however, can be a medical school that gives you the right breathing space, a location that allows you to excel in it. While most of us are naturally drawn towards the idea of acquiring an ivy-league degree in one of the busiest cities in the world, it is imperative for medical aspirants to first realize the importance of a convenient medical school choice.

A medical school that best fits your aspirations while saving you the extra struggle of getting accustomed to your surroundings can be an ideal choice.

A change in culture can provide a different perspective

Pursuing medicine in the US is a dream for every Indian but let’s not deny, the increasingly tough competition from around the globe makes it difficult for everyone to get through. Well, keeping your options open can always rescue you from the challenge. A plethora of options with offshore medical schools will not only give you a fresh start but will also help you meet your true potential. A change of location certainly helps and nothing’s better than exploring the beauty of Caribbean Island without compromising on your dream career.

The American University of Antigua

The American University of Antigua was founded in the year 2004 with the mission of addressing the growing shortage of doctors in the United States. Garnering support of the world-renowned Manipal Academy of Higher Education, AUA has developed into a hub of international education that is in line with the US medical school programs. The students here can therefore avail the same great opportunities as their U.S. counterparts.

With the help of cutting edge facilities, distinguished faculty and excellent clinical experiences, AUA medical programs prepare graduates to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Accreditation is imperative when it comes to obtaining the necessary license and the university understands your concerns about this. AUA is 1 of only 3 Caribbean Medical Schools that have the necessary accreditation that allows its graduates to practice medicine in the US and Canada.

AUA’s Global MD Program in collaboration with the Florida International University (FIU) is an innovative program that prepares tomorrow’s doctors to practice medicine across cultures in an increasingly borderless world. Lectures, research opportunities, field trips and intensive seminars on global health topics supplement the basic sciences curriculum. Additionally, the clinical rotations at FIU-affiliated clinical sites in Florida help the practitioners get accustomed to a diverse medical landscape. AUA’s U.S.-modeled curriculum emphasizes a hands-on experience that begins from day one.

Before students can begin their clinical rotations, they must pass the USMLE Step 1. 93% of AUA students passed this exam, on their first attempt, in 2018. Even at one of the most beautiful Caribbean islands of Antigua, you will be taught by some of the most experienced and highly specialized faculty in their respective fields. The strength of AUA’s program is evidenced by the successes of many graduates who have earned prestigious residency positions at some of the most competitive programs throughout the United States and Canada.

Well, the financial constraints will no longer stop you to acquire medical education in AUA. The university proudly offers numerous scholarships in seventeen different categories. The AUA also believes in keeping the standards of education high and tuition fees low. AUA’s participation in the U.S. Federal Direct Loan Program also provides options to finance your medical education.

Still thinking if the Island is good enough to provide for your aspirations? The Caribbean Medical School is certainly more than the ocean views and pristine beaches. The state of the art facilities, caring & experienced faculty and the required accreditations will give you every reason to get enrolled and pursue the dream of not just becoming a doctor, but a successful medical practitioner in the United States.