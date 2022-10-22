Smart India Hackathon 2022 concludes at Parul University: Drives tech-enabled solutions through entrepreneurship and innovation

Vadodara’s Parul University recently concluded ABC Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022, a two-day event jointly organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), Persistent Systems along with i4c Doordarshan and All India Radio as the media partners, including Shell and Amazon Web Services as the sponsoring partners. For the last 5 years, SIH has been an annual, nationwide Government of India initiative to seek from the student community, innovative and tech-enabled solutions towards various pressing problem statements across different sectors. A major highlight of SIH 2022 was PM Narendra Modi’s interaction with the student participants, a practice held every year since the inception of the event.

Parul University's drive for entrepreneurship and innovation has allowed it to align with the national goal of a Smart India. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, Government of India and AICTE identified 75 higher educational institutes from across India, including Parul University as SIH nodal centres. Selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors, and evaluators gathered at the nodal centres to work on a few of the most intriguing multisectoral problems.

In light of the innovation-oriented event, Dr Amit Ganatra, Provost, Parul University said, "It is a matter of immense pride to be among the listed few educational institutes to be a nodal centre for SIH 2022. Over the 75 years since its Independence, India has grown leaps and bounds in terms of technology and innovation. We believe the youth will continue to play a critical role in pursuing and addressing interesting business problems. Through events such as SIH, we can take proactive steps in instilling and encouraging problem-solving skills in youth to solve the prevailing problems in the country and across the world. An innovative India will be a Smart India."

This year, SIH welcomed over 476 problem statements from 62 ministries, departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and private organisations. Through the campus-level hackathons, a total of 2033 winning teams comprising 15,000 bright minds were selected to participate in the national-level SIH Grand Finale.

During this event at the Parul University nodal centre, a total of 21 teams, comprising 160 members were provided with 5 problem statements that were presented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Each team operated under the guidance of mentors, industry and ministry representatives. To reward their efforts, the winning teams were provided with prizes of 1 lakh per problem statement.

Situated in the heart of Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, Parul University is the prime example of a seamless blend of culture, history, and education. The university offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines. From its inception in 1993 to earning recognition as a university in 2015, Parul University has reached new heights and emerged as one of the most prestigious institutions across the country. More than 250 specially designed courses are available at Parul University to accommodate each student's needs and career preferences. The university aims to develop students with a breadth of vision, knowledge and skill needed to shoulder the globally responsible and ethical leadership burdens of the 21st century and beyond.

