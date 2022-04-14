Shri Ram Economics Summit 2022, in association with ACCA

In collaboration with Yugverse, the Economics Society, Shri Ram College of Commerce, is proud to present the 11th edition of India’s largest undergraduate Economics Festival, the first-ever Metaverse-integrated summit, the Shri Ram Economics Summit 2022 on April 15th-17th, 2022. It incubates a virtual space for reinventing ideas and recreating realities to bolster learning with a futuristic approach. This time, making an enthusiastic attempt towards a bigger, better and bolder gamut of affairs!

The Shri Ram Economics Summit 2022 proudly presents ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the global body for professional accountants, as its title sponsor. ACCA is a thriving global community, present in 178 countries with 233,000 members and 536,000 future members. ACCA qualification develops strategic business leaders, and forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organizations and flourishing societies.

This year, Yugverse has enabled the festival to offer an immersive user experience by imitating the real-world processes over a 3D world, hence blurring the boundaries between augmented and virtual reality. By enabling the stepping into a landscape of imagination, the EcoSoc, SRCC in collaboration with Yugverse has brought about a groundbreaking innovation in the way college fests pan out. While exploring infinite opportunities in curating such user interface and user experience, the summit involves speaker sessions by renowned global entities, competitions with exciting cash prizes and stimulating workshops to upskill students, thus generating overarching outcomes for all the stakeholders.

With an expected footfall of 10,000+ members of the academia, mostly students with a vision for an empowered future, this year’s speaker-line up includes prestigious executive managers of various conglomerate corporations, industrial stalwarts and journalistic tycoons namely Mr Ajay Banga (MasterCard) Ms Kalpana Morparia (J.P. Morgan), Mr Arjun Mohan (UpGrad), Mr Yashish Dahiya (Policy Bazaar), Mr Avinash Rathod (Kotak Mahindra)’ and many more, to stir the youth into gaining experience and enhancing their learning curve. Six innovative competitions will be held with global partners like TATA Group, Edelweiss, ITC, Invest India, FICCI and many others to amalgamate academic discussions into a networking opportunity with India’s brightest minds. This furthers SRES as a perfect place for budding entrepreneurs, future policymakers and next-generation economists to appraise their fortitude.

Economics Society, SRCC Economics Society, SRCC

The Economics Society, SRCC carries forward the legacy to bring to the table, a dynamic scope of operations involving far-reaching research publications, comprehensive social impact projects and enriching monthly newsletters. Being confident about the success of this year’s edition, Ms Neeyati Fitkariwala, the President of the Economics Society, SRCC says “the students cannot anticipate the magnificent offering of what lies in front of them.”