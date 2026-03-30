Shaping Future-Ready Leaders: How BSM Bridges Education, AI, and Ethical Leadership

In conversation with Niharika from The Indian Express, Dr. S. Arunachalam, Dean of Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, shared an in-depth look at how the institute prepares students to thrive in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven, and competitive business landscape.

The BSM Edge: Focus, Faculty, and Curriculum

India has an abundance of management schools, yet studies show that less than 10% of graduates outside top-tier institutes are directly employable. To address this, BSM relies on three interlocking pillars:

The Model: BSM’s model is based on the 15-day block teaching system. In this system, the students focus on a single course for 2-3 weeks. This model of inculcating deep focus is essential in today’s ‘Gen Z’ with a reduced attention span. A 30-hour course is completed in the block system, as opposed to the typical semester system where multiple courses are taken simultaneously.

The People: BSM’s faculty is a mix of academics and experienced business leaders. This provides the students with a conceptual understanding of the course as well as the practical experience of professionals who have run complex businesses.

The Curriculum: BSM’s curriculum is focused on the integration of AI, ethical decision-making, and engagement with the industry.

Dr. Arunachalam emphasises that Knowledge leads to skill readiness, and skill readiness leads to job readiness.

Theory Meets Practice: A Porous Industry-Academia Boundary

At each step, academia and industry come together. Students take part in internships, live projects, and mentorships beyond academic needs. Internships are also seen as “professional auditions” where students can apply academic theory to real business problems, thereby eliminating the notorious “retraining gap” for young corporate employees.

The industry partnerships can come in various forms ranging from start-ups and corporates to brand consultancies. This ensures that students get access to real projects and experience of strategic decision-making. In some cases, there are pre-placement offers.

AI as a Horizontal Competency

At BSM, AI is not treated as a specialization but is woven horizontally across all courses, with 300-hour AI classes built in as a mandatory component for every student. This integrated approach helps students learn how to leverage AI for finance, operations, marketing, product management, as well as creative problem-solving.

AI Governance: In the course, students learn the importance of ethical use of AI, which includes stress testing, sensitivity analysis, as well as the use of data in the right way. They learn not to blindly accept the output generated by the AI.

AI for Creativity and Innovation: There are specific courses designed to show students the potential of using AI in enhancing their creativity, innovation, as well as product development.

Cultivating Ethical, Transformational Leaders

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In leadership training, ethical dilemmas, human-centric decision-making, and emotional intelligence (EQ) are given importance. Students are presented with real-life dilemmas, for instance, whether cost efficiency through AI is worth the cost of employee layoffs. They are then able to make responsible and well-informed decisions.

BSM also highlights that curiosity and flexibility are more important than academic achievement, and emotional well-being is just as important as knowledge acquisition. Executive presence, storytelling, and judgment in ambiguous conditions are also emphasized as leadership skills.

Preparing for a Sustainable, Digital, and Global Future

Sustainable business practices, ESG in governance, digital transformation, and cross-cultural leadership are courses offered to ensure students are globally competent while at the same time being relevant to the context in India. Through AI agents, students are able to design enterprise-level solutions with multiple perspectives.

Dr. Arunachalam concludes, “A curious, ethically responsible student will always triumph in the age of AI. At BSM, we nurture leaders capable of transforming organisations and society.“

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