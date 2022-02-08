Serious About A Career In STEM Or Medicine? Here’s Why You Should Aspire To Study In The UK

The British Council is organizing a Study UK Subject Fair on STEM-Medicine, to enable Indian students and their families to get comprehensive and credible information about the study opportunities available in the domain.

1. In the first session of the Subject Fair, students will be given important information about a long list of STEM-Medicine scholarships they can apply for.

2. This will be followed by the meeting with representatives from over 15 universities and British Council, for any queries about universities, entry requirements, course content, applications and more.

3. Finally, interested attendees can also participate in an exclusive panel discussion on ‘Women in STEM Scholarships’.

The event will help students gain a well-rounded perspective and enable them to take a step towards a coveted qualification in STEM-Medicine from the UK.

You can Register here for free: Link

Date: Friday, 11 th February 2022

Event Time: 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Panel Discussion ‘Women in STEM Scholarship’: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

More about studying in the UK

For Indian students, the UK remains one of the most popular and coveted foreign education destinations. Did you know, Indians form one of the largest communities of students in the UK?! In fact, in the 12 months ending September ’21, there was a 102% increase in the number of Indian students getting a UK study visa over the previous year.

The UK is ranked second for science and research, and 54% of its output is defined as world-leading – higher than the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. Also, the UK is India’s second-largest research partner for science and innovation with a total investment of about GBP 400 million made across the two nations between 2008 and 2021.

With high standards of teaching and facilities around the country, a UK science degree can open doors worldwide for the best possible start to a global career. With the new Graduate Route, Indian students with a valid university degree will be able to work or look for work, for two years at any skill level, while students with doctoral degrees will be able to stay for up to three years. The UK also offers a wide range of scholarships and bursaries to international students, including a few exclusively for Indian students. Some of these are funded by the government and related institutions, while others are provided by private companies, universities, and the UK’s international organization for education opportunities – the British Council.

Applications for the current cohort of the British Council scholarships for women in STEM and the GREAT scholarships, for the 2022-23 session, are open.

