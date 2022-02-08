Serious About A Career In STEM Or Medicine? Here’s Why You Should Aspire To Study In The UK

February 8, 2022 9:12:01 pm
In a world which is in constant need for innovation, where every day is about making leaps in new age technologies and radical advancements in medicine, there is also a need for people who can apply scientific principles to solve practical problems. And to say the least, a career in STEM or Medicine has never been so valuable or lucrative.
When it comes to science, technology, and medicine, UK universities and colleges attract the world’s leading academics and industry professionals, with an outstanding legacy and stellar reputation for research and higher education. It has been home to some of the most impactful people in science like Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Stephen Hawking, and more. Discoveries like penicillin, the structure of DNA, the electron, graphene and breakthroughs like the Covid vaccination and more give the UK a special stand in the development of STEM and Medicine.
International students can take their pick from a wide range of science and technology courses around the UK. However, with hundreds of universities to choose from and with the availability of so many financing options, students often have multiple questions and need support and credible resources in order to make informed decisions for their futures. Those planning to pursue their higher education in science, technology, or medicine in the UK and aim to kickstart their careers in an international hub – can find answers to all their questions about studying and living in the UK, coming Friday.
The British Council is organizing a Study UK Subject Fair on STEM-Medicine, to enable Indian students and their families to get comprehensive and credible information about the study opportunities available in the domain.
1. In the first session of the Subject Fair, students will be given important information about a long list of STEM-Medicine scholarships they can apply for.
2. This will be followed by the meeting with representatives from over 15 universities and British Council, for any queries about universities, entry requirements, course content, applications and more.
3. Finally, interested attendees can also participate in an exclusive panel discussion on ‘Women in STEM Scholarships’.
The event will help students gain a well-rounded perspective and enable them to take a step towards a coveted qualification in STEM-Medicine from the UK.
You can Register here for free: Link
Date: Friday, 11 th February 2022
Event Time: 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Panel Discussion ‘Women in STEM Scholarship’: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
More about studying in the UK
For Indian students, the UK remains one of the most popular and coveted foreign education destinations. Did you know, Indians form one of the largest communities of students in the UK?! In fact, in the 12 months ending September ’21, there was a 102% increase in the number of Indian students getting a UK study visa over the previous year.
The UK is ranked second for science and research, and 54% of its output is defined as world-leading – higher than the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. Also, the UK is India’s second-largest research partner for science and innovation with a total investment of about GBP 400 million made across the two nations between 2008 and 2021.
With high standards of teaching and facilities around the country, a UK science degree can open doors worldwide for the best possible start to a global career. With the new Graduate Route, Indian students with a valid university degree will be able to work or look for work, for two years at any skill level, while students with doctoral degrees will be able to stay for up to three years. The UK also offers a wide range of scholarships and bursaries to international students, including a few exclusively for Indian students. Some of these are funded by the government and related institutions, while others are provided by private companies, universities, and the UK’s international organization for education opportunities – the British Council.
Applications for the current cohort of the British Council scholarships for women in STEM and the GREAT scholarships, for the 2022-23 session, are open.
Additionally, British Council provides students with credible information and enables access to qualifications, to research material, and provides end-to-end support to students studying in the UK. British Council organizes pre-departure briefings for students and connects them with alumni and their fellow students, to help them adapt to life as international students in the UK. The British Council also hosts a Webinars Series with experts from UK universities and colleges. Students can find more details about the scheduled webinars on the British Council website.
For more information, students can visit the Study UK website.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-