Rau’s IAS UPSC 2020 Toppers Talk on Mains Answer Writing Strategy

Civil Services Examination is an elaborate process of judging a candidate’s ability to understand, analyse, present thoughts in a balanced and logical manner and maintaining brevity or preciseness in expression. Many civil services aspirants do not pay sufficient attention to these aspects and then they learn this lesson the hard way by attempting the UPSC Civil Services examination multiple times.

Many aspirants keep worrying about the UPSC Prelims and they hardly pay attention to the requirements of the UPSC Main exam. It is imperative that when you prepare for the Civil Services Exam, you prepare for UPSC Prelims as well as UPSC Mains in an integrated manner. IAS Mains is the stage which tests your knowledge regarding the topics mentioned in the syllabus on above stated parameters.

Right Approach to UPSC Mains Answer Writing

a) It is necessary to understand syllabus and trend of UPSC questions. This simplifies the journey of the test takers by giving them the clarity about what all they need to study and how they can allocate their time.

b) Do not procrastinate Answer Writing practice: Many aspirants think that they will start appearing for the tests only after they have completed the entire syllabus or after the UPSC prelims is over. This approach can be catastrophic, and one should start writing answers as soon as they finish any topic.

c) Practice writing within word and time limit: Many aspirants have enough content on all topics asked in the UPSC Mains examination. But they do not practice answer writing within the prescribed word limit and time (9-10 minutes) available to write answers for each question. UPSC aspirants should inculcate the habit of writing answers in an intro-body-conclusion (IBC) structure, pointwise and remain true to the demand of the question. Filling just the pages may invite penalty (negative marks) in the mains exam.

d) Understand the question tag and the main demand of the question: At times many test takers write what they know about a topic/theme without paying attention to the requirement of the question. This leads to below par score in the exam. We should structure the answer as per the requirement of the exam to ensure that we score well in the exam.

e) Make your answer stand out: It is important to make your answers stand out not only in terms of knowledge, perspective, and analysis but also in terms its presentation by using of maps, diagrams, flow charts and adding value to their answer by using example, substantiating their ideas with data from reports/recommendation of committees and decisions of judicial bodies, etc. Also, important here is to understand that these should be used according to the requirement of the question only.

