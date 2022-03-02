Pratiyogita Darpan Semi Annual Current Affairs Special Issue Now Available

This Year has been a year of many important events but more importantly it’s a year of current affairs and key highlights of our Indian Economy with the release of Union Budget 2022-23.

The Union Budget 2022-23 was presented on 1st February 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government made a decision of not physically print the budget documents for the year 2022. As the budget unveils it is difficult for many of us to keep up with all the facts and topics that were covered in the budget.

Where do we reckon information that is exact and comprehensive? What are the factors considered in making of the budget of such a highly populated and diverse country? What does the Economic Survey 2021-22 reflects about the economic condition?

Knowing every bits and pieces is all the more important when one is preparing for an competitive examination evidently for examinations like Civil services, SSC, Bank P.O and many more such exams. One thing we can be sure of is Budget 2022-23 is not only an essential but a mandatory topic to prepare for. But, getting proper and detailed information without the complexities of high level used terms which are not easily understood by the students is a tough task.

Well Not anymore, The solution comes in the form of Pratiyogita Darpan’s recently published Semi Annual Current Affairs Special Issue which contains world’s affairs and current events along with the key highlights as Economic Survey 2021-22 and The Union Budget 2022-23.

Pratiyogita Darpan, India’s largest current affairs magazine with an experienced faculty who has guided various Civil Services aspirants to achieve their ambition Publishes issues which are very useful for all students appearing in competitive exams, especially for Union & State Civil services, UGC, CAT, Bank PO, SSC, etc.

So, whether it’s for civil services, SSC, bank P.O, NET or any other competitive examinations it includes all the essential information in a very detailed and comprehensive manner.

A Glance of Indian Economy section of the Guide A Glance of Indian Economy section of the Guide

Moreover, the main focus of the Semi-annual current affairs special is on the topic of Budget, Economic survey and current events of the world which is very useful for the readers. Many prime events of the world have been covered in a very structured manner, which will be very useful for the upcoming examinations. Tips for preparation for the interviews for civil services are also discussed properly.

Several solved papers like B.ED, IGNOU, and CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCE/DELHI POLICE SUB-INSPECTOR, UGC- Net / J.R.F, NABARD grade ‘b’ officer and countless solved question papers are available. It also ensures that proper guidance is given to the students and excellent quality of study material is provided to the students in a proper manner. The main aim is to provide entire study material for all competitive examinations as Pratiyogita Darpan has been doing for the past many years successfully

Key Highlights of the Special Issue:

Pratiyogita Darpan is immensely popular for its Current Affairs material that is presented comprehensively to prepare an aspirant for various phases of examinations, like Preliminary, Mains and Interview A detailed study of Economic Survey and union Budget is presented in an easy to understand manner. Special material for IAS interview 2021, New perspective for IAS 2022 is also provided to guide the students in the right direction. Budget Highlights, World news and events, Current Affairs , and everything that you need to know is highlighted in each chapter, along with info graphics, to understand concepts in more detail. Solved Model Paper for Mp P.S.C (Pre) Exam, S.S.C combined Graduate level (tier-1), and Rajasthan P.S.C police Sub Inspector are also provided to cater the needs of the students.

Advantages of Reading Pratiyogita Darpan Semi Annual Current Affairs Special Issue

Important for various competitive exams Adds up to knowledge Creates awareness Enhances job prospects Helps in many prize winning contests.

Screenshot of budget profile from the resource material Screenshot of budget profile from the resource material

When it comes to competitive examination magazines, Pratiyogita Darpan has maintained its top spot for UPSC and state civil services examination aspirants, across India for decades

The study material for the magazine is always prepared keeping in mind the needs of aspirants for the exams. Its content presentation is spread in a way that readers are able to grasp the study material well. That is why it is so popular among aspirants.

Pratiyogita Darpan’s Semi Annual Current Affairs Special is your companion for competitive exams.

This is a one-stop destination for all information on World news, events, Budget 2022-23, Economic Survey 2021-2022, Latest schemes and programmes, Space research, health care and much more.

Pratiyogita Darpan Semi Annual Current Affairs Special issue: https://www.pdgroup.in/details/PRATIYOGITA-DARPAN-ENGLISH-MARCH-2022-14396.html

For more competitive resource material and Pratiyogita Darpan Semi Annual Special issue Hindi Edition visit: https://www.pdgroup.in/