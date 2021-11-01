Pratiyogita Darpan is the one-stop solution for competitive exam preparation

Aiming for the civil services? It requires perseverance, dedication and commitment to make it to the final merit list. When reaching for the stars, you need the right support in your journey to the top. Pratiyogita Darpan is your ideal companion in this endeavour. It is considered invaluable for aspirants of various competitive examinations, especially those conducted by UPSC and various State Public Service Commissions.

When it comes to competitive examination magazines, Pratiyogita Darpan has maintained its top spot for UPSC and state civil services examination aspirants, across India for decades. Rahul Jain, editor-in-chief, recalls the words of his father late Shri Mahendra Jain, founder editor of the magazine, “Pratiyogita Darpan was launched to provide reliable study material for competitive exams, especially for Civil Services aspirants. Authenticity, reliability and up-to-date study material had always been the core focus of our content writers.”

He adds, “The study material for the magazine is always prepared keeping in mind the needs of aspirants for the exams. Its content presentation is spread in a way that readers are able to grasp the study material well. That is why it is so popular among aspirants.” An exam-focused and youth-centric magazine, Pratiyogita Darpan comes with several advantages that make it an indispensable resource for aspirants:

1. Current affairs & analysis: Pratiyogita Darpan is immensely popular for its Current Affairs material that is presented comprehensively to prepare an aspirant for various phases of examinations, like Preliminary, Mains and Interview. The magazine covers national and international news, India’s bilateral relations, awards & honor, appointments, economic developments and sports. The magazine informs readers on all sides of an issue through news and analysis so that they can prepare well-reasoned arguments on a wide range of topics. This helps candidates tackle their Mains examination and Interview with confidence.

2. Exclusive content: Pratiyogita Darpan is regarded as the one-stop destination for competitive aspirants for good reason. One is because it regularly features sections such as Compendium, Test Your Knowledge, Memorable Points, Current Questionnaire, Concept in News, Prominent Historical Personalities of India, which prove critical for aspirants in their preparation to crack the UPSC and other exams.

3. Toppers’ interviews: The magazine features inspiring interviews with successful candidates of various examinations held across India. These provide motivation and helpful insight into the examination process for aspiring candidates as toppers share the strategy behind their success story.

4. UPSC & State Civil Services Examinations: The secret behind Pratiyogita Darpan’s success is that it caters to the needs of aspirants of competitive exams, besides the UPSC exam (especially CSE). It supports students in their preparation for exams conducted by other education bodies such as the State Public Service Commissions, NTA, SSC, IBPS, etc. Its editorial board also presents study material designed for Civil Services exams and State Public Service Commissions like UPPCS, MPPSC, BPSC, RAS/ RTS, WB Public Service Commission.

5. Solved question papers & mock papers: The preparation process for competitive exams is incomplete without test practice. Pratiyogita Darpan covers solved question papers of previous exams, mock question papers of coming exams, with reliable solutions and explanations for holistic preparation.

6. Pointer-based study material: Complex or difficult to remember study material is broken down for easy understanding into points to aid in preparation for forthcoming examinations. These useful features are a regular part of the Pratiyogita Darpan magazine.

Pratiyogita Darpan’s career counselling articles have been relied upon for years by aspirants, helping them choose the right career avenues. To conclude, in Rahul Jain’s words, “Pratiyogita Darpan nourishes candidates from the knowledge perspective and prepares them to face competitive examinations confidently. This is the secret of its popularity among aspirants.”

If you’re aspiring to join the esteemed ranks of civil servants in India, your preparation will remain incomplete without Pratiyogita Darpan magazine.

