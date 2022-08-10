Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Candidates can appear for the exam from their Home using the Medhavi National Scholarship App

Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme under Human Resources & Development Mission (HRDM) as a part of digital India initiative, invites online applications from Indian nationals for SAKSHAM Cash Reward exam 2022. Indian citizens in the age group of 16-40 with a minimum qualification of matriculation (10th) or higher education i.e. intermediate (12th), Graduate, etc. can apply for this exam. It is an open scholarship exam for Indian nationals from all categories and gender.

BENEFIT: Candidates will get CASH REWARD on qualifying an online exam. Details of SAKSHAM Cash Reward is as follows:

Meritorious candidates can get upto Rs.1,00,000 yearly cash rewards with all Medhavi online exams.

Money will be transferred into the successful candidate’s bank account within 7 days of the exam.

ONLINE EXAM: The MCQ based online exam can be taken from home using the Medhavi national scholarship android app. App can be downloaded from Google Play (click to download)

TRANSPARENCY: Process is 100% ONLINE and TRANSPARENT, candidates can check their marked answers the next day of the exam and can raise objections in the app itself, if required.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS: Successful candidates will need to upload their 10th/matriculation pass certificate in the Medhavi National Scholarship app for verification and the money will be transferred in the next 7 days of exam.

DATES: Last date to apply for the SAKSHAM Exam is September 30, 2022 and the exam is scheduled on October 9, 2022. For more information applicants can visit the website, or download the app and can establish contact at helpdesk@medhavionline.org.

REGISTRATION: Candidates must register through the Medhavi National Scholarship app only. Read notification, available on official website http://www.medhavionline.org and Medhavi app, for full information.

HOW TO APPLY: