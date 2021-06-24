Now, Vedantu guarantees academic growth, with zero stress for parents 

When a child falters in securing the desired results, whether it is in middle-school or a make-or-break career-defining exam, the onus for improvement is usually on the students and their parents, instead of the academic platform. But is that really fair? That’s an unspoken question that has always been on parents’ minds. Vedantu, in a pioneering move, solves that query with its VIP-Vedantu Improvement Promise, which assures predictable learning improvement for students.

And that’s not all. The promise comes with a guarantee that if there is no improvement within a year, the online tutoring platform will return the course fee, no questions asked. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the EdTech space is aimed at students from class 6 to aspirants appearing for JEE/NEET. In short, parents can relax knowing that their child’s progress is in competent hands.



What makes the one-of-its-kind initiative special?

In the last year, the EdTech industry has witnessed a massive boost, catering to over 300 million school students and 40 million students pursuing higher education, among the highest in the world. However, while most EdTech platforms dangle the carrot of guaranteed success, ultimately it’s left to parents to deal with the pressure of improving their child’s academic performance. There has been a significant lack of responsibility and accountability on the part of learning platforms. With Vedantu’s first-of-its-kind VIP-Vedantu Improvement Promise, this is set to change.

How does it work?

Vedantu conducts a benchmark test, to assess a student across six levels of proficiency. While the first test, conducted within 30 days of enrolment, assesses the student’s initial rank, the last test at the end of the academic year assesses the progress. The benchmark tests, which evaluate progress based on scientific measurement metrics, have been prepared after years of research and experiments by Vedantu’s core team.

Vedantu guarantees improvement from the previous year’s exam results, previous JEE-Main/NEET-UG rank, and improvement of one level from the initial Vedantu benchmark test. It also helps to keep track of the student’s progress throughout the year. Parents, too, can stay connected with teachers to stay informed about their child’s strengths, behaviour, learning patterns and progress.



Tech-enabled environment for students

A student-focussed EdTech company, it’s in Vedantu’s DNA to keep the student at the centre of everything it does. Using a real-time virtual learning environment, it creates an inclusive learning environment that supports students, not weighs them down.

VIP classes give students access to a real-time, healthy peer-learning environment just like a real classroom, while offering unlimited access to the best teachers drawn from across India, with a passion for teaching. Complex subjects are explained through immersive 3D content, live quizzes, and games to keep students engaged. In addition, Vedantu’s innovative LIVE platform allows a healthy real-time exchange between students and teachers to get all their doubts cleared.

Meanwhile, Vedantu’s patented Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Wave technology acts as a unique guide by using machine learning (ML) to assess each student’s learning patterns at different points during the class.

A partner in the academic journey

The EdTech platform believes that accountability in online learning is the need of the hour and education is only effective when progress is guaranteed. With VIP, it fulfills the path-breaking promise of accessibility, affordability and accountability. The VIP initiative is also part of Vedantu’s endeavour to prove that they are not merely providing an education but becoming partners in a student’s growth. “With the Vedantu Improvement Promise, we take complete ownership and accountability for your child’s progress. Vedantu is not only a provider of educational services; we are responsible and accountable as an equal partner in a child’s progress. We believe every child has unrealised potential, and with VIP, we will ensure that the child realises it,” says Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics.

