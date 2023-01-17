National Entrance cum Scholarship Test for Admission to UG & PG Programmes on January 21

High school students or college students in their final year are perplexed by the challenge of selecting a college from the enormous options they have. A proper college choice is crucial because it shapes one’s future prospects. To determine whether a college is excellent or mediocre, one should consider its legacy, affiliation, academic achievement, the quality of a specific program, placements, accomplishments, foreseeable future, and other relevant variables. Considering all these aspects, Manav Rachna Educational Institution (MREI) emerges as one of the best private universities offering a dynamic range of courses and facilities.

An aspirant looking for a university to pursue higher studies considers robust infrastructure, experienced faculty, well-managed and well-planned academic structure, great campus life, and placement record as the major factors to make an informed decision. Not to mention, Skills, knowledge, ‘softer’ employability skills, specific technical competencies, ability to articulate, and achievements are the areas which Universities like Manav Rachna extensively focus upon.

A multifunctional institution, Manav Rachna is an excellent choice for students interested in pursuing degrees in the field of engineering, applied sciences, management, liberal arts, law and many more. Manav Rachna is proud to have a considerable number of more than 37,000 accomplished alumni. High caliber students, outstanding teachers, and premier employers are drawn to MREI.

MRNAT 2023: A chance for a better future

Students can apply for MRNAT’23 by 19th January and appear for this exam on January 21. MRNAT 2023 is a multiple-choice test of 90 minutes covering questions of general aptitude (Arithmetic & Logical Reasoning, General English, General Awareness). For the applicants applying for admission, JEE, CAT, XAT, MAT, CLAT, LSAT, NCHMCT and other competitive exam scores are also given consideration. Manav Rachna believes in appreciating knowledge and brilliance; therefore, students are eligible for scholarships based on their performance. Manav Rachna has scholarship schemes like Utkarsh and Uttam which offer students up to 100% scholarship on MRNAT 2023 scores, and scoring between 80-90 percent can fetch them a scholarship of 50% (Utkarsh) and 25%(Uttam) depending on the time of admission.

In the last three years, scholarships worth INR 8 Crores have been disbursed under various scholarship programs.

After qualifying MRNAT 2023, students can avail admission and scholarship in 100+ undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Science, Computer applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Design, Nutrition & Dietetics, Hospitality & Hotel Administration, Applied Psychology, Economics, Business Administration, Liberal Arts, Political Science, Law, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare Management, Education, Physiotherapy, Biotechnology, Mathematics, English, Humanities and more.

Incredible Industrial Collaborations

Xebia, Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric India, Intel Corporation, Daikin, IBM, Orient Electronics, Altair and DesignTech, Honda and several other blue-chip companies are the partners of Manav Rachna and are imparting complete support to the university to develop industry-relevant professionals. These associations ensure a compelling and industry-oriented education that addresses current and future needs in a rapidly changing global environment.

More than 25 Centres of Excellence have been established at the Manav Rachna campus giving students an opportunity to nurture their ideas and take them ahead from research, training and incubation perspectives.

Entrepreneurial dreams of students and alumni are given a flight through Manav Rachna New Gen IEDC, geared towards speeding up the growth and success of start-ups. Manav Rachna has received a whopping amount of 2.9 crores from the government of India. More than 80 start-ups have been incubated at Manav Rachna with seed funding of INR 2.5 Lakhs each.

Exemplary Placement Opportunities

A dedicated Corporate Relations and Career Management Centre at Manav Rachna imparts pre-placement, soft skills and employability training. It aims at developing communication, interpersonal, team building and leadership skills enhancing the employability of students.

Acquiring practical skills throughout coursework is promoted at Manav Rachna beyond merely knowing the theory. When students get the chance to explore outside of the classroom, gain real-world business and industry insights, increase their understanding of workplace cultures, and sharpen essential job skills like effective leadership and communication.

Manav Rachna students have been placed with top leaders of the world at a package as high as 54 LPA. 100 percent placement of MBA 2022 Batch was achieved which is a remarkable milestone in terms of placement.

Helping students specialize in cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, data science, and cybersecurity became the key to Manav Rachna’s placement success.

Manav Rachna stands strong in offering its students an integrated educational environment, proficient faculty members, eminent industry collaborations, fully operational research labs, top sports facilities, tech-oriented classrooms, massive placement records and much more.

Register today for MRNAT 2023, and get a chance to stand out from the world.

Aspirants can click on this link to register: https://bit.ly/3iJZKaT

Be the Best of Yourself, be at Manav Rachna.