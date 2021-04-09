MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME: Rs 24,000 monthly scholarships for 10th pass to graduate candidates

As a part of the Digital India initiative, the Human Resources Development Mission (HRDM) has been conducting online scholarship exams since 2017 under the Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme. The scheme can be accessed using an android Smartphone and are open for 10th, 12th, graduates, PGs, diploma pass candidates who are in the age group of 16–40 years. Successful candidates on the basis of their marks are eligible for monthly cash scholarships of up to Rs 24,000. To accelerate the process only two eligibility criteria have been set and no other documents like income & community certificates, specific qualification certificate, etc. are required.

Medhavi Scholarship Scheme is perhaps the only scholarship exam which is open to almost all candidates from all section of society unlike other schemes by central/state governments which are meant for specific category of students only and not to candidates who have finished their studies and preparing for competitive exams.

The 100% online process expedites the delivery of scholarships to meritorious students in an efficient way, with scholarships distributed directly into bank a/c within seven days after the exam. This also saves on travelling cost & time of candidates to exam centers.

SAKSHAM SCHOLARSHIP EXAM 2021 (APPLY NOW)

Medhavi National Scholarship is inviting applications for SAKSHAM Scholarship Exam 2021. Candidates can download Medhavi App to apply for this exam. Process is 100% online, no office visits are required for verification, no hidden eligibility and the money will be transferred directly into bank account of successful candidates within 7 days of scholarship exam.

ELIGIBILITY:

QUALIFICATION: Applicant must be at least matriculation/10th pass from a recognized board (11th, 12th, graduate, post graduate, diploma pass candidates can also apply)

AGE: Minimum 16 years and Maximum 40 years (as on last date of registration)

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT:

AMOUNT MARKS/PERCENTAGE REQUIRED TYPE A Rs. 12,000/- Candidates need to score 60% or above marks to get Type A scholarship. TYPE B Rs. 6,000/- Candidates who score below 60% but more than or equal to 50% will be eligible for Type B scholarship TYPE C Rs. 3,000/- Candidates who score below 50% but more than or equal to 40% will be eligible for Type C scholarship Registration

Fee Rs. 300/- Candidates get 100% REFUND OF REGISTRATION FEE if they score at least 35% marks and don’t fall under any merit list. Direct bank transfer of scholarship/refund amount within 7 days after exam.

HOW TO APPLY:

Download ‘MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP’ app from ’Google Play’. As of now only the Android app is available and candidates may expect iOS app in near future.

Important dates for SAKSHAM Scholarship Exam 2021:

Registration dates: April 1, 2021 to May 15, 2021.

Exam Date: May 30, 2021.

Result with answer key: June 2, 2021 at 9 am.

Objections for questions (if any): June 2, 2021.

Documents & bank details upload: 2 – 4 June, 2021.

Scholarship and fee refund: 5 – 7 June, 2021.

The process ends on June 9, 2021.

EXAM DETAILS:

Exam will be conducted through the secure Medhavi app only, which can be accessed from HOME.

Online exam will consist of 40 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be 18 minutes, with no separate time limit for each section of the exam.

Reasoning aptitude: 11 marks / questions

Quantitative aptitude: 11 marks / questions

General awareness: 9 marks / questions

English language: 9 marks / questions

It’s to be noted that all questions will be available in English and Hindi (except the English language section). Wrong answers carry a penalty of one-third) of the marks assigned to that question. There is no penalty if a question is left blank.

The test will be conducted exclusively on the Medhavi National Scholarship Application (Android only) available on Google Play.

Candidates don’t need to go anywhere to appear for exam instead they can write exam from their home using Medhavi app.

Four scholarship exams (yearly):

Medhavi conducts four exams every quarter to cater the need of medhavi (scholar) candidates by helping them evaluating their knowledge and at the same time provide financial help throughout the year:

NAME OF SCHOLARSHIP EXAM REGISTRATION DATE (every year) SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT EXAM DATE (every year) 1 SWABHIMAN 1 st January Rs.14,000/- 28 th Feb 2 SAKSHAM 1 st April Rs.12,000/- 30 th May 3 SWAWLAMBAN 1 st July Rs.24,000/- 29 th August 4 newGEN 1 st October Rs.18,000/- 29 th November

Apart from above mentioned scholarship exams for which candidates have to pay a refundable registration fee, Medhavi conducts other exams like SAMADHAN scholarship exam which is completely free and help candidates to earn small amount of scholarship to pay application fee of various application forms.

SAFETY & SECURITY:

Since candidates will appear for exam from their home without any invigilation, there would be chances of taking external help or unfair means by the candidates during exam.

To avert such instances and to create a level-field for applicants, there are some security features built in the app like (1) there will be no back button to navigate to previous questions which means candidates will not be able to go back to previous question to change or mark the answer after getting any external help; (2) Every candidates will be provided with different sets of questions from huge database which reduces the probability of showing same question to different candidates at a time; (3) During exam Medhavi app uses face recognition and voice recognition to check for multiple face/voice during exam which may lead to disqualification of candidates.

HELPDESK

For any exam related issues and/or queries candidates may contact them at their official email ids helpdesk@medhavionline.org & update@medhavionline.org which is attended very quickly and replied very swiftly, candidates can also call them on their phone number available on the official website www.medhavionline.org.

It is always advised to go through the official documents i.e. exam notifications, instructions and other notices to keep yourself updated and avoid any silly mistakes.

This initiative of HRDM is no doubt the best opportunity for meritorious candidates especially from the weaker section of the society purely based on merit and the ZERO FORMALITIES and 100% swift ONLINE process helps to avoid bureaucratic red-tapism and corruption at all level from application to distribution of scholarship.