MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME: Free Registration for Scholars of 10th, 12th, Grad., PGs.

Most of the job, admission, eligibility tests, or other application forms are paid and millions of candidates are unable to apply because of the lack of money, it has become even harder to do it during this pandemic but initiative like Medhavi national scholarship program is helping scholar candidates from all section of society through its various scholarship programs throughout the year. As a part of the Digital India initiative, the Human Resources Development Mission (HRDM) has been conducting scholarship exams since 2017 under the Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme (www.medhavionline.org).

Medhavi through its SAMADHAN Test initiative, with FREE REGISTRATION, aims to provide small scholarships money ranging from Rs.300 to Rs.1000 to help candidates pay fee for various job & other application/registration form , using this money they can also pay fee for other Medhavi Scholarship Exams. Scholarship will be in cash form and candidates would be able to use the money as per their convenience, there is no restriction on use of scholarship money.

Medhavi Scholarship Scheme is perhaps the only scholarship exam which is open to almost all candidates from all section of society unlike other schemes by central/state governments which are meant for specific category of students only and not to candidates who have finished their studies and preparing for competitive exams.

FREE REGISTRATION FOR SAMADHAN-II SCHOLARSHIP TEST – 2021 (APPLY NOW)

Medhavi National Scholarship is inviting application for SAMADHAN-II Scholarship Test 2021 to provide 6358 scholarships to Indian scholars. REGISTRATION IS COMPLETELY FREE, applicants don’t need to pay registration fee. Candidates can download Medhavi App to apply for this test. Process is 100% free & online, no office visits are required for verification, no hidden eligibility and the money will be transferred directly into bank account of successful candidates within 7 days of scholarship exam.

ELIGIBILITY:

Qualification: Applicant must be at least matriculation/10th pass from a recognized board (11th, 12th, graduate, post graduate, diploma pass candidates can also apply).

Age: Minimum 16 years and Maximum 40 years (as on last date of registration)

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT:

TYPE AMOUNT MARKS/PERCENTAGE REQUIRED A Rs. 1000/- Candidates need to score 60% or above marks to get Type A scholarship. B Rs. 500/- Candidates who score below 60% but more than or equal to 50% will be eligible for Type B scholarship C Rs. 300/- Candidates who score below 50% but more than or equal to 40% will be eligible for Type C scholarship Direct bank transfer of scholarship amount within 7 days after exam.



HOW TO APPLY:

Download ‘MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP’ app from ’Google Play’. As of now only the Android app is available and candidates may expect iOS app in near future.

Check below video to see ‘HOW TO APPLY’

IMPORTANT DATES FOR SAMADHAN-II SCHOLARSHIP TEST – 2021:

Registration dates June 1, 2021 to July 15, 2021 Exam Date July 25, 2021 Answer key & Objections (if any) July 26, 2021 Result July 28, 2021 Documents & bank details upload 28 – 29 July, 2021 Scholarship distribution 31 July, 2021 EXAM DETAILS:

Exam will be conducted through the secure Medhavi app only, which can be accessed from HOME.

Online exam will consist of 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be 10 minutes, with no separate time limit for each section of the exam. Each question carry equal mark i.e. 1 mark.

Reasoning aptitude 6 questions Quantitative aptitude 6 questions General awareness 4 questions English language 4 questions

It’s to be noted that all questions will be available in English and Hindi (except the English language section). Wrong answers carry a penalty of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. There is no penalty if a question is left blank.

The test will be conducted exclusively on the Medhavi National Scholarship Application (Android only) available on Google Play.

Candidates don’t need to go anywhere to appear for exam instead they can write exam from their home using Medhavi app.

NOTIFICATION & INSTRUCTIONS

It is always advised to go through the official documents i.e. exam notifications, instructions and other notices to get detailed information and to keep yourself updated and avoid any silly mistakes.

Visit their Notification section regularly for all updates. You can see explanatory videos on official YouTube channel too.

FOUR SCHOLARSHIP EXAMS (yearly):

Medhavi conducts four exams every quarter to cater the need of medhavi (scholar) candidates by helping them evaluating their knowledge and at the same time provide financial help throughout the year:

NAME OF SCHOLARSHIP EXAM REGISTRATION DATE (every year) SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT EXAM DATE

(every year) 1 SWABHIMAN 1st January Rs.14,000/- 28th Feb 2 SAKSHAM 1st April Rs.12,000/- 30th May 3 SWAWLAMBAN 1st July Rs.24,000/- 29th August 4 newGEN 1st October Rs.18,000/- 29th November Download app and visit official website to check exam/test calendar

Apart from above mentioned scholarship exams where candidates need to pay a registration fee (100% refundable), Medhavi conducts other tests like SAMADHAN scholarship exam which are completely free and help candidates to earn small amount of scholarship to pay fee of various application/registration forms.

India is one of the worst affected countries from COVID-19, about 32 million people in India were driven into poverty by the pandemic last year, according to the Pew Research Centre, accounting for a majority of the 54 million who slipped out of the middle class worldwide. Every sector was worst hit and education sector was no different.

Education sector has long lasting effect on economy and it is as important as health but when it comes to situation like today where most population is struggling for basic needs of food and health due to job loss or lockdown, education has become the least important for many.

During this hard time such initiatives are no doubt going to benefit education sector by benefitting meritorious candidates especially from the weaker section of the society on the basis of pure merit. Further, zero formalities and 100% swift online process helps to avoid infection, bureaucratic red-tapism and corruption at all level from application to distribution of scholarship. We may expect more from government in the field of education in future.