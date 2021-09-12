MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP: Free Registration for Scholars of 10th, 12th, Grad., PGs, Diploma

Medhavi National Scholarship is a name which no longer needs an introduction and has been conducting online scholarship exams under Human Resources & Development Mission (HRDM) since 2017. Medhavi National Scholarship, an open scholarship exam for candidates from all states of India is certainly the best initiative under Digital India regime. (www.medhavionline.org).

Medhavi under HRDM conducts scholarship exams throughout the year well-suited for all aspiring youth. Currently, 3 such scholarship are active for registration with free and paid exams both i.e. (1) SAMADHAN tests are totally free and provide small scholarship amount which can be used to pay fee of various application/registration forms including other paid Medhavi exams, (2) MONTHLY TEST with Rs.125/- fee which provide Rs.5,000/- scholarship, and (3) SWAWLAMBAN with Rs.400/- fully refundable fee and provides scholarship up to Rs.20,000/-

Taking all scholarship tests & exams in account candidates can earn Rs.10,333/- per month throughout the year and use this money to pay EMIs of education or other loans, school or college fee or may attend coaching without burdening their parents. Now an aspirant doesn’t need to look for job and suffer his/her education but just need to study harder to get the required support.

COMMON ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility of Medhavi exams has been set to cover maximum number of youth with an intention that no deserving candidate remains un-served.

Qualification: Applicant must possess matriculation/10th pass certificate from a recognized board. 10th is only the minimum criteria which means 11th, 12th, Graduate, Post Graduate, diploma pass candidates can also apply.

Age: Minimum 16 years and Maximum 40 years (as on last date of registration)

The exam will be conducted exclusively on the Medhavi National Scholarship Application (Android only) available on Google Play. Candidates can write exam from their home using the app.

MAXIMUM SOLVING TIME:

Unlike any national level exam, Medhavi exams provides with maximum solving time per question. For SAMADHAN-III & MEDHAVI MONTHLY TEST, a candidate is provided with 20 questions out of which s/he may choose to do any 12 or 10 or 8 questions in 10 minutes to get Type A or B or C scholarship respectively, which means candidates get solving time of 50 seconds per question for Type A, 1 minute per question for Type B and 1 min. 15 seconds per question for Type C scholarship.

Similarly, for SWAWLAMBAN Scholarship Exam out of total 50 questions a candidate may choose to do any 30 or 25 or 23 questions in 23 minute to get Type A or B or C scholarship respectively, which means candidates get solving time of 46 seconds per question for Type A, 55 seconds per question for Type B and 1 minute for Type C scholarship.

Solving Time provided in exams like SSC, IBPS, RRB etc. is only 36 seconds per question which is very less compared to Medhavi exams and that too with strict supervision whereas in Medhavi exam candidate can sit at their home and use calculators & formula books during exam with maximum solving time per question.

1. SAMADHANN-III Scholarship Test – 2021 (APPLY NOW)

Medhavi National Scholarship is inviting application for SAMADHAN-III Scholarship Test 2021 to provide scholarships to Indian scholars. Read Notification for details.

Registration Fee: FREE REGISTRATION

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT:

TYPE AMOUNT MARKS/PERCENTAGE REQUIRED A Rs. 1000/- Candidates need to score 60% or above marks to get Type A scholarship. B Rs. 500/- Candidates who score below 60% but more than or equal to 50% will be eligible for Type B scholarship C Rs. 300/- Candidates who score below 50% but more than or equal to 40% will be eligible for Type C scholarship Direct bank transfer of scholarship amount within 7 days after exam.

EXAM DETAILS:

Online exam will consist of 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be 10 minutes, with no separate time limit for each section of the exam. Each question carry equal mark i.e. 1 mark.

Reasoning aptitude: 6 questions

Quantitative aptitude: 6 questions

General awareness: 4 questions

English language: 4 questions

IMPORTANT DATES FOR SAMADHAN-III SCHOLARSHIP TEST – 2021:

Registration dates Aug. 7, 2021 to Sept. 19, 2021 Exam Date Oct. 3, 2021 Answer key & Objections (if any) Oct 4, 2021 Result Oct 6, 2021 Documents & bank details upload 6 – 9 Oct, 2021 Scholarship distribution Oct 9, 2021

SAMADHAN Test initiative aims to provide small scholarships money to help candidates pay fee for various job & other application/registration form, using this money they can also pay fee for other Medhavi Scholarship Exams like SWAWLAMBAN, SAKSHAM, SWABHIMAN, newGEN, Medhavi Monthly Tests.

2. SWAWLAMBAN Scholarship Exam – 2021 (APPLY NOW)

Under SWAWLAMBAN Exam scholarships has been offered to Indian scholars which provide scholarship up to Rs.20,000. Read Notification for details.

Registration Fee: Rs.400/- FULLY REFUNDABLE

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT:

TYPE AMOUNT MARKS/PERCENTAGE REQUIRED A Rs. 20,000/- Candidates need to score 60% or above marks to get Type A scholarship. B Rs. 10,000/- Candidates who score below 60% but more than or equal to 50% will be eligible for Type B scholarship C Rs. 6,000/- Candidates who score below 50% but more than or equal to 45% will be eligible for Type C scholarship FEE REFUND Candidates get FULL REFUND of registration fee if they score 40% or above marks and don’t qualify for scholarship under any Type i.e. A, B or C. Direct bank transfer of scholarship amount within 7 days after exam.

EXAM DETAILS:

Online exam will consist of 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be 23 minutes, with no separate time limit for each section of the exam. Each question carry equal mark i.e. 1 mark.

Reasoning aptitude: 12 questions

Quantitative aptitude: 12 questions

General awareness: 10 questions

English language: 9 questions

Computer: 7 questions

IMPORTANT DATES FOR SWAWLAMBAN SCHOLARSHIP EXAM – 2021:

Registration dates Sep. 1, 2021 to Oct. 15, 2021 Exam Date Oct. 31, 2021 Answer key & Objections (if any) Nov. 1, 2021 Result Nov. 3, 2021 Documents & bank details upload 3 – 5 Nov, 2021 Scholarship distribution & FEE REFUND Nov 5, 2021

Scholarship will be given in three monthly instalments, only successful candidates will need to provide their bank details under CLAIM SCHOLARSHIP section of Medhavi app.

3. MEDHAVI MONTHLY TEST – 2021 (APPLY NOW)

Medhavi Monthly Tests will be the latest initiative of Medhavi where scholarship test will be conducted on monthly basis to bridge the gap between quarterly scholarship exams.

Registration Fee: Rs.125/-

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT:

TYPE AMOUNT MARKS/PERCENTAGE REQUIRED A Rs. 5,000/- Candidates need to score 60% or above marks to get Type A scholarship. B Rs. 2,500/- Candidates who score below 60% but more than or equal to 50% will be eligible for Type B scholarship C Rs. 1,000/- Candidates who score below 50% but more than or equal to 40% will be eligible for Type C scholarship Direct bank transfer of scholarship amount within 7 days after exam.

EXAM DETAILS:

Online exam will consist of 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be 10 minutes, with no separate time limit for each section of the exam. Each question carry equal mark i.e. 1 mark.

Reasoning aptitude: 6 questions

Quantitative aptitude: 6 questions

General awareness: 4 questions

English language: 4 questions

IMPORTANT DATES FOR MEDHAVI MONTHLY SCHOLARSHIP TESTS – 2021:

Registration dates Sep. 15, 2021 to Oct. 15, 2021 Exam Date & TIME Oct. 24, 2021 @ 7:00 PM (evening) Answer key & Objections (if any) Oct. 25, 2021 Result Oct. 27, 2021 Documents & bank details upload 27 – 28 Oct, 2021 Scholarship distribution & FEE REFUND Oct. 28, 2021

LEVEL OF EXAM:

Level of question under Medhavi Scholarship Exams has been moderate to hard in the last 5 year and at the same time benefits like maximum time for solving questions, use of scientific calculators, formula books, maps outrun the difficulty level and prove to be a balanced approach to select scholars. The ‘No Back Button’ arrangement during exam is one more important factor which makes sure that candidates don’t change or mark their answer after taking help from any other person.

HOW TO APPLY:

MEDHAVI NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP App can be downloaded from Google Play. Candidates must visit the official YouTube channel to check all important informational videos like how to apply, screen recording, old papers, etc.



NOTIFICATION & INSTRUCTIONS

It is always advised to mandatorily go through the official documents i.e. exam notifications, instructions and other notices to get detailed information and to keep yourself updated and avoid any silly mistakes.

FOUR MAJOR SCHOLARSHIP EXAMS (yearly):

Candidates are paying money for Practice Sets to test their preparation and Medhavi is certainly the best way to test yourself and to earn a decent scholarship.

Medhavi conducts four exams every quarter apart from newly launched Medhavi Monthly Tets to cater the need of medhavi (scholar) candidates by helping them evaluating their knowledge and at the same time provide financial help throughout the year:

NAME OF SCHOLARSHIP EXAM REGISTRATION DATE (yearly) SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT (Monthly) EXAM DATE

(every year) 1 SWABHIMAN 1st January Rs.14,000/- 28th February 2 SAKSHAM 1st April Rs.12,000/- 30th May 3 SWAWLAMBAN 1st September Rs.20,000/- 31st October 4 newGEN 1st November Rs.18,000/- 26th December 5 Medhavi Monthly Tests Every Month Rs.5,000/- Every Month Download app and visit official website to check exam/test calendar

Unlike other schemes by central and state governments which are meant only for specific category of students enrolled in some school or college, Medhavi scholarships are meant for candidates of all community, castes, with no income ceiling, cover secondary to higher education and also meant for candidates who have finished their studies and preparing for competitive exams.

The best thing about the Medhavi is not just the complete online process of exam where candidates don’t need to take a single step outside their home to appear for exam or for verification or to collect money all this is completely online which save travelling time and the money but the best part is the fastest process of their exam till distribution of scholarship which is unmatched even internationally and the unconditional use of scholarship money is another best thing which a candidate can get, a successful candidate is free to use the money as per their wish.

Education has the greatest potential to grow a nation, every developed nation in the world substantiate this truth. Government is implementing NEP2020 to boost the education and concomitantly boosting growth of India and Medhavi is playing its role too and boosting an environment of education to create national scholars.

Medhavi is planning to launch a platform for Indian citizens to finance their science & technology related innovation with a potential to mitigate the India specific problem and to address such problem which can improve condition of environment and human and it is quite clear that the process would be as easy as their scholarship program.