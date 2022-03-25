Manipal University Jaipur: Your Partner in the Journey of Successful Career

Established in the year 2011 on an invitation from the Government of Rajasthan, as a self-financed State University, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has shaped into an institution that redefines academic excellence in the region.

WHY MANIPAL UNIVERSITY JAIPUR?

Over the last decade, Manipal University Jaipur has emerged as a go to destination for students, who are looking for academic education that can help them leave their mark in the Industry, Academia and Research. Manipal University Jaipur – A Multidisciplinary University offers a multitude of programs in all three domains, i.e., traditional, professional, and technical domains at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. Over the years, the University has also gained trust and respect of the leading industry players, especially recruiters.

RANKINGS, ACCREDITATIONS AND APPROVALS

NIRF Rankings: University: 101-150 (Rank-Band), Engineering: 84, Management: 76- 100 (Rank-Band).

Accredited with A+ Grade with a score of 3.28 by NAAC.

Five B.Tech. Programs Accredited by NBA for 3 Years from 2021-2024: Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering.

AICTE Approved Programs: Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Design (B. Des.), Master of Design (M. Des.), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Master of Fine Arts (MFA)

BBA-LLB, BA-LLB and LLB Programs Approved by Bar Council of India (BCI). • B.Arch. Program Approved by Council of Architecture (CoA).

CONTEMPORARY AND FUTURE-ORIENTED CURRICULUM

MUJ provides a unique environment for the holistic growth of students, under the able guidance of experienced and committed teachers. Students acquire creative, innovative, entrepreneurial and the technological skills, which are required to make them profession and industry ready.

University has adopted standardized and comprehensive procedure to frame new curriculum and revise the existing one at regular intervals based on the feedback of its stake holders (Students, Alumni, Faculty Members, Academic & Industry Experts, Employers and Parents).

The University adopts Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and provides credit exchange program to enable students to study abroad in foreign universities of repute. The University offers MOOCs courses, practical oriented pedagogical practices like internships, industrial training, are integral part of course curriculum.

RESEARCH, INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Innovation and Research has always been an area of paramount importance to MUJ. The University provides strong support for research projects and consultancies with the state of-the-art central analytical facilities, industry sponsored labs. Intending to encourage

the spirit of entrepreneurship, the University has also established an in-house incubation centre to keep various startup incubations under one roof which are being shaped under the supervision, guidance, and mentorship of internal as well as external professionals. Entrepreneurship Cell (E-cell) at MUJ is striving for smooth and efficient networking amongst students, faculty members, professional mentors, entrepreneurs, angel investors, and venture capitalists. With the efforts of our students and mentors, E-Cell MUJ has incubated 49 startups till date.

GLOBAL EXPOSURE TO STUDENTS AND FACULTY MEMBERS

MUJ has excellent national & international tie-ups to provide its students and faculty members exposure to international work environment, industries, research institutes, consulting firms and laboratories. Students get opportunities to fulfil their aspirations through more than 100 Memorandum of Understanding and Agreements (MoU/MoA) signed by MUJ with Universities and Institutes from USA, Canada, UK, France, Australia, Russia, Malaysia, Germany, New Zealand, Portugal, etc. Also, the University has collaborations with many National Partners, which include few IITs and NITs.

EXCELLENT PLACEMENT AND INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Top-notch companies like Microsoft, Dell, Accenture, Capgemini, Philips, Mindtree, HPE, TCS, Infosys, ZS Associates, Secure Meters, SAP Labs, Ericsson, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bristlecone, Tata Power, Cadence, Synopsys, Yamaha, Oasis Investments (Dubai) etc. visits MUJ for recruiting students.

SCHOLARSHIPS AND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

With the objective of encouraging meritorious students and academic excellence, more than Rupees 5 Crores worth scholarships are being awarded under various categories every year. To support state and local region students from nearby villages, Rajasthan Merit Scholarship and Local Region Scholarship are also offered every year.

STATE-OF-THE-ART INFRASTRUCTURE

With a total land area of 122 acres (constructed area of 2.47 million sq ft.), the University has the best infrastructure facilities, and the entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled with adequate ICT facilities. The University has state-of-the-art well-equipped laboratories with some of the laboratories established in collaboration with corporates like C-DAC, Bosch, Siemens, Rexroth. The University also has supercomputing facility with PARAM SHAVAK.

MUJ boasts of world-class infrastructure offering the very best facilities to students, launderette, gymnasium and sauna, tuck shop and multi-cuisine outlets. The Student Activity Area (SAC), the Central Vista and the Amphitheatre are places where students gather during their off-class hours and think, imagine, connect, reflect, network, and innovate.

STATE-OF-THE-ART LEARNING AND RESOURCE CENTRE

The spacious and state-of-the-art Central Library at MUJ is adequately stocked, with the requisite number of reference and textbooks, a large number of national and international journals of repute, e-books, and e-journals. Students and faculty are given online access to many e-books/courses, from Pearson, NPTEL and Springer etc. MUJ library is one of the most modern libraries in the state equipped with RFID system, KOHA LMS, visibility on Shodhganga and membership of INFLIBNET etc.

HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT OF STUDENTS

Many indoor and outdoor facilities are available to students for sports, cultural and technical activities, outside the classroom, through various Student Clubs. The sports facilities include table tennis, carrom, football, lawn tennis, badminton, squash, cricket, throw ball, kabaddi, etc. Intra- and inter-University matches take place regularly, throughout the year. MUJ now boasts of a motor racing track, on which many professional and amateur motorists, including our students, are honing their racing skills. The Music, Literature and Dramatics Clubs facilitate students to show their prowess in the cultural arena, under the able guidance of expert faculty. Technical Clubs like the Green Club, Robotics Club, IEEE Students’ chapter, IE(I) and ICEIT chapters etc. allow the students to learn and update themselves with the latest technologies and showcase their abilities in various fields, outside their scope of study.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur, Visit: https://www.jaipur.manipal.edu