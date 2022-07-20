MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Updated: July 20, 2022 6:08:01 pm
India, 19th July 2022: Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) hosted its 5th season of the MadHat contest for budding media professionals. The event was graced by eminent panellists Mitin Chakraborty – Head of Marketing, Babyshop, Supriti Malhotra – experienced filmmaker and Faculty, Nishita Jain – Faculty and animation expert, and Rugved Khante – Faculty with an industry experience in marketing and branding.
MadHat, the successful event organized by SCMC, Pune required candidates to participate in the event by answering interesting activity-based questions. The experienced panel evaluated the contestants on their unique and creative styles of problem solving. The first prize was conferred to Andrea Dey; followed by the joint-second prize to Dorika Popai and Adreija Mandal. Furthermore, Saniya Wadhwani received the third prize.
The Director of Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication, Dr. Sreeram Gopalkrishnan was overwhelmed to see the participation of new talents and new faces at MadHat Season 5. Witnessing the overenthusiastic response of students to this contest, he rightfully says, “Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see. Always remember that you are unique. You have different talents and abilities. There is no hard and fast rule that you always have to follow in the footsteps of others. Believe in yourself because you are braver than what you think, more talented than what you know, and capable of doing more than what you imagine”
Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication offers Mass Communication with a three-year Bachelor of Arts degree, backed by learning focused on academics, research, cyber or digital, and experiential. SCMC offers extensive courses, academic sessions conducted by professionals with years of experience in the related industry, and a large number of internship and project opportunities (including three internships that SCMC students must undertake; while for projects, SCMC students are required to complete eight major projects).
SCMC’s approach to conducting events of this sort not only encourages young minds but is also responsible for motivating them and instigating great leadership qualities. Good leadership qualities along with a creative mind would make the world a better place, holding the hands of our future leaders.
To know more visit: https://scmc.edu.in
